Mihaela Buzărnescu anunță că are un ligament rupt şi nu va juca la US Open

Good news: no bones broken \uD83D\uDC4D

Bad news: one ligament broken, 2 stretched \uD83D\uDC4E

Very sad I won't get to play US Open Series but I'll try my best to recover for the Asian Tour!

Thank you for all the support I'll keep you posted \uD83D\uDE4F pic.twitter.com/D9tn7csuGw