Mihaela Buzărnescu anunță că are un ligament rupt şi nu va juca la US Open

de V.M.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 10 august 2018, 6:08 Sport | Tenis


Mihaela Buzarnescu
Mihaela Buzarnescu
Foto: Twitter @MikiBuzarnescu
Mihaela Buzărnescu a anunţat, vineri, pe reţelele de socializare că s-a ales cu un ligament rupt la glezna dreaptă şi cu alte două întinse, după accidentarea suferită în partida cu ucraineanca Elina Svitolina de la Rogers Cup, scrie News.ro. Românca spune că va reveni pe teren după US Open, la seria de turnee din Asia.

"Vestea bună este că nu e niciun os rupt. Vestea proastă este că un ligament este rupt şi două întinse. Foarte triste este că nu voi mai juca la US Open Series, dar voi face totul să mă recuperez pentru turneele asiatice. Vă mulţumesc tuturor pentru susţinere! Vă voi ţine la curent", a postat jucătoarea română pe Twitter.



Buzărnescu i-a transmis un mesaj şi Elinei Svitolina: "Îţi mulţumesc pentru ajutorul de pe teren! Voi reveni ca să terminăm setul al treilea."



Jucătoarea Mihaela Buzărnescu, locul 20 WTA, a abandonat, miercuri, în turul secund al turneului Rogers Cup, de la Montreal, după ce s-a accidentat în setul decisiv al meciului cu sportiva ucraineană Elina Svitolina, numărul 5 mondial. Românca a ţipat şi a plâns pe teren de durere.

După ce Svitolina câştigase primul set cu 6-3 şi în pierduse pe al doilea cu 6-7 (5), în setul al treilea, la scorul de 4-3 pentru sportiva ucraineană, Buzărnescu s-a prăbuşit pe teren, ţipând şi plângând de durere şi ţinându-se de glezna dreaptă. Primele care au intervenit au fost arbitra de scaun, care a încercat să o liniştească pe româncă, şi Svitolina, vizibil îngrijorată, care a adus gheaţă. După ce a primit timp de câteva minute îngrijiri pe teren şi piciorul i-a fost bandajat, Buzărnescu a fost scoasă din incintă pe un scaun cu rotile.


REFERINTE
VIDEO Mihaela Buzărnescu a părăsit terenul într-un scaun cu rotile după o accidentare suferită în decisivul meciului cu Elina Svitolina - Imagini greu de privit
Buzărnescu ar fi suferit o entorsă la gleznă/ Svitolina îi acuză pe organizatorii Rogers Cup că s-a intervenit cu întârziere la accidentarea Mihaelei
Tatăl Mihaelei Buzărnescu: "Va face un RMN azi, vom vedea dacă e entorsă de gradul 1 sau 2" - Ce turnee va rata jucătoarea noastră

