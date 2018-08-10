Mihaela Buzărnescu anunță că are un ligament rupt şi nu va juca la US Open

Good news: no bones broken \uD83D\uDC4D— Mihaela Buzarnescu (@MikiBuzarnescu) 10 august 2018
Bad news: one ligament broken, 2 stretched \uD83D\uDC4E
Very sad I won't get to play US Open Series but I'll try my best to recover for the Asian Tour!
Thank you for all the support I'll keep you posted \uD83D\uDE4F pic.twitter.com/D9tn7csuGw
And thank you @ElinaSvitolina for your help on court! I will be back so we can finish this 3rd set \uD83D\uDE2C https://t.co/WNA3tvhHCF— Mihaela Buzarnescu (@MikiBuzarnescu) 10 august 2018
Jucătoarea Mihaela Buzărnescu, locul 20 WTA, a abandonat, miercuri, în turul secund al turneului Rogers Cup, de la Montreal, după ce s-a accidentat în setul decisiv al meciului cu sportiva ucraineană Elina Svitolina, numărul 5 mondial. Românca a ţipat şi a plâns pe teren de durere.