Simona Halep s-a pregătit luni la Roma alături de Garbine Muguruza

WTA No 1 @Simona_Halep

and WTA No 3 @GarbiMuguruza having a small hit in the morning.

Weather looks ok at the moment, tho it is quite windy and things might change later. \uD83C\uDF1E\uD83C\uDF27#ibi18 https://t.co/zZCXaLkTJj pic.twitter.com/4hZQm3kb2K