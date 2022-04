We are devastated at the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Wannenburg family \uD83D\uDD4A pic.twitter.com/ePecg3nSYU

Ulster Rugby is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of former flanker, Pedrie Wannenburg following a car crash in Texas.



The Springbok played a major role in Ulster’s Heineken Cup and Pro12 campaigns, making 54 appearances for the Ulster men between 2010 and 2012. pic.twitter.com/dZyw0pC1dP