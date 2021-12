Norvegia, campioană mondială la handbal feminin - Revenire incredibilă în fața Franței

\uD83C\uDDEB\uD83C\uDDF7\uD83C\uDFC6\uD83C\uDDF3\uD83C\uDDF4 Norway were there for their date with history \uD83D\uDCA5 They outscore France and become the new world champions, reaching four gold medals in the flagship event \uD83E\uDD29 #Spain2021 #sheloveshandball pic.twitter.com/lq7pSpVq65