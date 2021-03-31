FOTO Incident pentru Utah Jazz - Avionul care transporta echipa din NBA, întors de urgență pe aeroport după ce a lovit un stol de păsări

Nu s-a raportat nicio persoană rănită. Utah Jazz a confirmat că avionul a revenit pe aeroport la scurt timp după decolare.
După incident, mai mulţi baschetbalişti şi-au arătat în social media recunoştinţa pentru aterizarea în siguranţă.
The damage after a Delta charter carrying the @utahjazz struck a flock of birds mid-air today. The plane turned around and made an emergency landing at @slcairport. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/h7IyL5usmL— Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyPhoto) March 30, 2021
Based on @flightradar24 data, Delta 8944 leveled off at about 8,200 feet after taking off from runway 35, headed south across the valley, and configured for a landing back on runway 34L. pic.twitter.com/aOk89KzGA6— Sean Moody (@SeanMoodyPhoto) March 30, 2021