FOTO Incident pentru Utah Jazz - Avionul care transporta echipa din NBA, întors de urgență pe aeroport după ce a lovit un stol de păsări

Utah Jazz are programat miercuri meciul cu Memphis Grizzlies, transmite News.ro.



The damage after a Delta charter carrying the @utahjazz struck a flock of birds mid-air today. The plane turned around and made an emergency landing at @slcairport . #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/h7IyL5usmL

Based on @flightradar24 data, Delta 8944 leveled off at about 8,200 feet after taking off from runway 35, headed south across the valley, and configured for a landing back on runway 34L. pic.twitter.com/aOk89KzGA6