FOTO Incident pentru Utah Jazz - Avionul care transporta echipa din NBA, întors de urgență pe aeroport după ce a lovit un stol de păsări

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 31 martie 2021, 12:08 Sport | Teamball


Avionul cu care a zburat echipa Utah Jazz
Avionul cu care a zburat echipa Utah Jazz
Foto: Captura Twitter
Avionul care transporta echipa Utah Jazz la Memphis, pentru meciul din NBA cu Grizzlies, a revenit pe aeroportul din Salt Lake City, după ce la decolare a lovit un stol de păsări, informează nba.com.

Impactul a provocat un incendiu la un motor, potrivit L’Equipe.

Nu s-a raportat nicio persoană rănită. Utah Jazz a confirmat că avionul a revenit pe aeroport la scurt timp după decolare.

După incident, mai mulţi baschetbalişti şi-au arătat în social media recunoştinţa pentru aterizarea în siguranţă.

Utah Jazz are programat miercuri meciul cu Memphis Grizzlies, transmite News.ro.








