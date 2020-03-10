VIDEO NBA: Cea mai slabă perioadă a sezonului pentru liderul Milwaukee Bucks - Trei înfrângeri consecutive

Milwaukee Bucks, echipa cu cea mai bună linie de clasament din NBA, traversează cea mai slabă perioadă din acest sezon regulat. După meciul pierdut cu Denver Nuggets, Bucks a ajuns la trei înfrângeri consecutive.







În Pepsi Center (Denver), Bucks a suferit a treia înfrângere consecutivă și a patra din ultimele cinci partide. Seria este, în mod evident, cea mai slabă din acest sezon.



Fără vedeta Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee nu a putut evita înfrângerea contra formației care se află pe locul 3 în Conferința de Vest.







Deși a avut în Kyle Korver cel mai bun marcator al meciului (23 de puncte), Bucks a avut un ultim sfert foarte slab, iar meciul a curs în direcția celor de la Nuggets.







În fața a 19.838 de spectatori, Denver s-a impus cu 109-95, cei mai buni jucători ai gazdelor fiind canadianul Murray (21 de puncte, 5 recuperări și 6 pase decisive) și Millsap (20/10/1).











S-au disputat în NBA:





Atalanta Hawks - Charlotte Hornets 143-138 (după prelungiri)

Denver Nuggets - Milwaukee Bucks 109-95

Utah Jazz - Toronto Raptors 92-101





Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

VEST:











EST:











NBA Show:



Nikola Jokic continues to redefine the center position, earning himself your Heads Up Play of the Day! \uD83C\uDCCF pic.twitter.com/YAQxSByBrl — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 10, 2020

Spicy P stuffs the stat sheet! \uD83C\uDF36️@pskills43 tallies 27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST (career-high) in the @Raptors road win. pic.twitter.com/uZsFKuLyCN — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2020