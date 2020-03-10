VIDEO NBA: Cea mai slabă perioadă a sezonului pentru liderul Milwaukee Bucks - Trei înfrângeri consecutive

Fără vedeta Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee nu a putut evita înfrângerea contra formației care se află pe locul 3 în Conferința de Vest.
Denver Nuggets - Milwaukee Bucks 109-95
Utah Jazz - Toronto Raptors 92-101
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com
Nikola Jokic continues to redefine the center position, earning himself your Heads Up Play of the Day! \uD83C\uDCCF pic.twitter.com/YAQxSByBrl— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 10, 2020
Spicy P stuffs the stat sheet! \uD83C\uDF36️@pskills43 tallies 27 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST (career-high) in the @Raptors road win. pic.twitter.com/uZsFKuLyCN— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2020
\uD83D\uDCAA @BeMore27 (21 PTS) and @Paulmillsap4 (20 PTS, 10 REB) power the @nuggets to the home W. pic.twitter.com/sOpyRKLsZw— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2020
\uD83D\uDD25 @TheTraeYoung and @jcollins20_ go off in the @ATLHawks 2OT win!— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2020
Trae: 31 PTS | 16 AST | 6 3PM
Collins: 28 PTS | 11 REB | 12-13 FGM pic.twitter.com/rrTgMV7Lqq
Jamal Murray dances on the defense!— NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/nkpIPzhrD1