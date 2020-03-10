Español
VIDEO NBA: Cea mai slabă perioadă a sezonului pentru liderul Milwaukee Bucks - Trei înfrângeri consecutive

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 10 martie 2020, 10:06 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Milwaukee Bucks, echipa cu cea mai bună linie de clasament din NBA, traversează cea mai slabă perioadă din acest sezon regulat. După meciul pierdut cu Denver Nuggets, Bucks a ajuns la trei înfrângeri consecutive.

În Pepsi Center (Denver), Bucks a suferit a treia înfrângere consecutivă și a patra din ultimele cinci partide. Seria este, în mod evident, cea mai slabă din acest sezon.

Fără vedeta Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee nu a putut evita înfrângerea contra formației care se află pe locul 3 în Conferința de Vest.

Deși a avut în Kyle Korver cel mai bun marcator al meciului (23 de puncte), Bucks a avut un ultim sfert foarte slab, iar meciul a curs în direcția celor de la Nuggets.

În fața a 19.838 de spectatori, Denver s-a impus cu 109-95, cei mai buni jucători ai gazdelor fiind canadianul Murray (21 de puncte, 5 recuperări și 6 pase decisive) și Millsap (20/10/1).


S-au disputat în NBA:

Atalanta Hawks - Charlotte Hornets 143-138 (după prelungiri)
Denver Nuggets - Milwaukee Bucks 109-95
Utah Jazz - Toronto Raptors 92-101

Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






