Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO NBA: Show în Staples Center - Lakers a câștigat derbiul local cu Clippers

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 9 martie 2020, 9:53 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Anthony Davis și LeBron James au fost motoarele celor de la Lakers, formație care s-a impus în Staples Center contra rivalilor locali de la Clippers. A fost 112-103 pentru oaspeți, iar "galbenii" au acumulat victoria cu numărul 49 din sezonul regulat. Lucrurile nu merg la fel de bine pentru Milwaukee Bucks: a înregistrat a doua înfrângere consecutivă: 140-131 pe terenul lui Phoenix Suns.

Davis (30 de puncte, 8 recuperări și două pase decisive) și LeBron James (28/7/9) au fost cei mai buni jucători ai celor de la Lakers. Formația pregătită de Frank Vogel a bifat două victorii consecutive foarte importante: cu Milwaukee Bucks (cea mai bună linie de clasament din NBA) și cu Clippers.


Rezumatul partidei dintre Suns și Bucks.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Los Angeles Clippers - Los Angeles Lakers 103-112
Minnesota Timberwolves - New Orleans Pelicans 107-120
Boston Celtics - Oklahoma City Thunder 104-105
Phoenix Suns - Milwaukee Bucks 140-131
Dallas Mavericks - Indiana Pacers 109-112
Houston Rockets - Orlando Magic 106-126
Washington Wizards - Miami Heat 89-100
Cleveland Cavaliers - San Antonio Spurs 132-129
New York Knicks - Detroit Pistons 96-84
Sacramento Kings - Toronto Raptors 113-118

Situația din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.















145 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO Coronavirus în România: Decizii ale autorităților - Se închid școlile unde se raportează un caz de coronavirus / Se interzic adunările cu peste 1.000 de participanți
Vasile Bănescu (BOR): Biserica nu intră în carantină; coronavirusul nu se ia prin rugăciune
Zborurile înspre si dinspre Italia suspendate până în 23 martie / Extinderea anchetelor epidemiologice/ Luni se decide dacă se închid școlile
Financial report Prețul petrolului scade cu 30%. Tensiuni Arabia-Rusia. Stadiul al treilea al epidemiei de coronavirus. Migrație: Se încearcă dărâmarea gardului de la Evros cu blindate
Coronavirus în România: Bilanțul ajunge la 14 cazuri de îmbolnăvire - o femeie de 42 de ani din București
Povestea pacientei din R. Moldova confirmată cu coronavirus: Premierul o numește iresponsabilă pentru că a fugit din carantină / Familia acesteia spune că după externare a fost concediată
VIDEO Sute de italieni au fugit din nordul țării după ce au aflat că zona intră în carantină
Universitatea de Medicină București a suspendat cursurile până la sfârșitul lunii martie
Vlad Mixich: „Spitalele românești nu sunt pregătite pentru o eventuală creștere a numărului de pacienți cu coronavirus” / Ce măsuri propune
Coronavirus în România: Încă o persoană diagnosticată - o femeie din Mureș. Bilanțul îmbolnăvirilor ajunge la 15


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne