VIDEO NBA: Show în Staples Center - Lakers a câștigat derbiul local cu Clippers

Anthony Davis și LeBron James au fost motoarele celor de la Lakers, formație care s-a impus în Staples Center contra rivalilor locali de la Clippers. A fost 112-103 pentru oaspeți, iar "galbenii" au acumulat victoria cu numărul 49 din sezonul regulat. Lucrurile nu merg la fel de bine pentru Milwaukee Bucks: a înregistrat a doua înfrângere consecutivă: 140-131 pe terenul lui Phoenix Suns.







Davis (30 de puncte, 8 recuperări și două pase decisive) și LeBron James (28/7/9) au fost cei mai buni jucători ai celor de la Lakers. Formația pregătită de Frank Vogel a bifat două victorii consecutive foarte importante: cu Milwaukee Bucks (cea mai bună linie de clasament din NBA) și cu Clippers.











Rezumatul partidei dintre Suns și Bucks.





S-au disputat în NBA:





Los Angeles Clippers - Los Angeles Lakers 103-112

Minnesota Timberwolves - New Orleans Pelicans 107-120

Boston Celtics - Oklahoma City Thunder 104-105

Phoenix Suns - Milwaukee Bucks 140-131

Dallas Mavericks - Indiana Pacers 109-112

Houston Rockets - Orlando Magic 106-126

Washington Wizards - Miami Heat 89-100

Cleveland Cavaliers - San Antonio Spurs 132-129

New York Knicks - Detroit Pistons 96-84

Sacramento Kings - Toronto Raptors 113-118





Situația din cele două conferințe:

Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com







VEST:







EST:











NBA Show:



Lowry & Powell help the @Raptors pick up their 45th win of the season! #WeTheNorth @Klow7: 30 PTS, 8 AST@npowell2404: 31 PTS, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/AdotdVAxUF — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2020

Rudy Gay flashes to the ball and fires to force OT... GOT IT!



\uD83D\uDCF2\uD83D\uDCBB: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/ZodTTKFNBn — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2020