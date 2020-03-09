VIDEO NBA: Show în Staples Center - Lakers a câștigat derbiul local cu Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves - New Orleans Pelicans 107-120
Boston Celtics - Oklahoma City Thunder 104-105
Phoenix Suns - Milwaukee Bucks 140-131
Dallas Mavericks - Indiana Pacers 109-112
Houston Rockets - Orlando Magic 106-126
Washington Wizards - Miami Heat 89-100
Cleveland Cavaliers - San Antonio Spurs 132-129
New York Knicks - Detroit Pistons 96-84
Sacramento Kings - Toronto Raptors 113-118
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com
Lowry & Powell help the @Raptors pick up their 45th win of the season! #WeTheNorth @Klow7: 30 PTS, 8 AST@npowell2404: 31 PTS, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/AdotdVAxUF— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2020
Booker, Rubio fill up stat sheet \uD83D\uDC4F@DevinBook (36 PTS, 8 AST) & @rickyrubio9 (25 PTS, 13 REB, 13 AST) power the @Suns W against Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/YhrylwcDER— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2020
Rudy Gay flashes to the ball and fires to force OT... GOT IT!— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2020
\uD83D\uDCF2\uD83D\uDCBB: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/ZodTTKFNBn
OKC traps, gets the steal and Dennis Schroder puts them ahead!@okcthunder 105@celtics 104— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2020
8.5 to play on @NBATV. BOS ball. pic.twitter.com/F5lh2YceDq
LBJ (28), AD (30), & AB (24) walk-off after combining for 82 in the @Lakers W! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/fDwFp6cS7I— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2020