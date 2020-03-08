​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângeri pentru Denver Nuggets și Houston Rockets (Rezultatele zilei)

S-au disputat în NBA:
Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets 108-99
Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz 105-111
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets 104-102
Memphis Grizzles vs Atlanta Hawks 118-101
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers 118-114
Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings 111-123
Vezi aici rezumatul partidei dintre Hornets și Rockets.
Vezi aici rezumatul partidei dintre Cavaliers și Nuggets.
Devonte’ Graham makes the cut and the pass, leading to a P.J. Washington 3-Pointer for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/m2fiT7P9xz— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 8, 2020
\uD83D\uDC40 @epaschall (23 PTS) & @Dami0nLee (24 PTS) propel the @warriors past PHI at home! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/YiMpT6TLhN— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020
Marquese Chriss comes up CLUTCH with the DENIAL!@sixers 114@warriors 117— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020
7.0 to play on ABC. PHI ball. pic.twitter.com/hYUv4XyYJh
Bogdanovic drops 32! \uD83D\uDD25@44Bojan tallies 32 PTS on 12-18 shooting as the @utahjazz win their 5th consecutive game! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/E0iQY3fpXI— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020
Marquese Chriss catches and stuffs it home with one hand! \uD83D\uDE24@sixers 57@warriors 55— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/OrsOnCz5d3
Kevin Huerter looks away on the lob to John Collins!— NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2020
\uD83D\uDCF2\uD83D\uDCBB: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/EQX4QYbT0R