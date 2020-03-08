Español
​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângeri pentru Denver Nuggets și Houston Rockets (Rezultatele zilei)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 8 martie 2020, 9:30 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
​Cleveland Cavaliers și Charlotte Hornets au reușit surprizele zilei în NBA, după ce le-au învins pe favoritele Denver Nuggets, respectiv Houston Rockets. Au mai obținut victorii echipele Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors și Sacramento Kings.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Charlotte Hornets vs Houston Rockets 108-99
Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz 105-111
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets 104-102
Memphis Grizzles vs Atlanta Hawks 118-101
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers 118-114
Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings 111-123

Vezi aici rezumatul partidei dintre Hornets și Rockets.

Vezi aici rezumatul partidei dintre Cavaliers și Nuggets.

Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:
Sursă foto: captură flashscore.ro

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:


