​VIDEO NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, victorie în duelul liderilor de conferință (113-103 vs Milwaukee Bucks)

După o primă repriză foarte echilibrată (48-48 la pauză), Lakers s-a distanțat în sfertul al treilea (a fost 39-28) și nu a mai putut fi prinsă din urmă în ultimul sfert al confruntării.





LeBron James a strălucit din nou pentru Lakers și a reușit 37 de puncte, opt pase decisive și opt recuperări. LeBron a fost ajutat de colegul său Anthony Davis care a terminat partida cu 30 de puncte (10 obținute în ultimul sfert).

De cealaltă parte, Giannis Antetokounmpo a înscris 32 de puncte, a oferit șase pase decisive și a avut 11 recuperări.





Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks 118-112

Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs 139-120

New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder 103-128

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz 94-99

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers 102-108

Minnnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic 118-132

New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat 110-104

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies 121-96

Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers 127-117

Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks 113-103





Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:

Sursă foto: captură flashscore.ro





VEST:





EST:

\uD83D\uDD25 Baynes 37 PTS, 9 3PM \uD83D\uDD25@aronbaynes records career-highs in points and threes, lifting the @Suns over Portland! pic.twitter.com/q3AN8ARhEu — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020