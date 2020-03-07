​VIDEO NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, victorie în duelul liderilor de conferință (113-103 vs Milwaukee Bucks)

S-au disputat în NBA:
NBA Show:
The King. The Brow. #LakersWin @KingJames: 37 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast@AntDavis23: 30 pts, 9 rebhttps://t.co/vrg3n5I5oe— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 7, 2020
LeBron ⚔️ Giannis @KingJames (37 PTS) & The Greek Freak (32 PTS) DUEL as the @Lakers prevail in the battle of conference No. 1's! pic.twitter.com/PQdghAhJ8A— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020
\uD83D\uDD25 Baynes 37 PTS, 9 3PM \uD83D\uDD25@aronbaynes records career-highs in points and threes, lifting the @Suns over Portland! pic.twitter.com/q3AN8ARhEu— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020
Jrue, Lonzo Pace Pels \uD83D\uDCAA@Jrue_Holiday11 (20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST) & @ZO2_ (16 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST) fuel the @PelicansNBA at home vs. Miami! #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/cshZ2htXJ1— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020
\uD83D\uDCAB Fultz scores 24 PTS \uD83D\uDCAB@MarkelleF shoots 11-14 from the field in the @OrlandoMagic win! #MagicAboveAll pic.twitter.com/8U9um0MvWD— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020
LeVert 1st career triple-double \uD83D\uDC4F@CarisLeVert's 27 PTS, 11 REB, 10 AST propel the @BrooklynNets to victory! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/hpquBs3w1S— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020
Beal keeps streak alive with 35 ‼️@RealDealBeal23 drops 25+ PTS for the 21st straight game as the @WashWizards top ATL! #RepTheDistrict pic.twitter.com/FJ9ZUgc2Hn— NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2020