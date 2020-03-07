Español
​VIDEO NBA: Los Angeles Lakers, victorie în duelul liderilor de conferință (113-103 vs Milwaukee Bucks)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 7 martie 2020, 9:25


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Los Angeles Lakers a obținut o victorie importantă în ceea ce ar putea reprezenta o avanpremieră pentru finala NBA. Sub conducerea lui LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers (liderul Conferinței de Vest) s-a impus, scor 113-103, împotriva echipei Milwaukee Bucks (liderul Conferinței de Est). În urma acestui rezultat, Lakers și-au asigurat prezența în play-off.

După o primă repriză foarte echilibrată (48-48 la pauză), Lakers s-a distanțat în sfertul al treilea (a fost 39-28) și nu a mai putut fi prinsă din urmă în ultimul sfert al confruntării.

LeBron James a strălucit din nou pentru Lakers și a reușit 37 de puncte, opt pase decisive și opt recuperări. LeBron a fost ajutat de colegul său Anthony Davis care a terminat partida cu 30 de puncte (10 obținute în ultimul sfert).

De cealaltă parte, Giannis Antetokounmpo a înscris 32 de puncte, a oferit șase pase decisive și a avut 11 recuperări.

​S-au disputat în NBA:

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks 118-112
Brooklyn Nets vs San Antonio Spurs 139-120
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder 103-128
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz 94-99
Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers 102-108
Minnnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic 118-132
New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat 110-104
Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies 121-96
Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers 127-117
Los Angeles Lakers vs Milwaukee Bucks 113-103


Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:
Sursă foto: captură flashscore.ro

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:


1 vizualizare


