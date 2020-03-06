VIDEO NBA: Denver Nuggets, victorie dramatică; Clippers, succes pe terenul lui Rockets

Denver Nuggets a obținut un succes dramatic pe terenul celor de la Charlotte Hornets, gazdele având șansa la ultima aruncare a partidei să întoarcă scorul. A fost ratare, iar Nuggets s-a impus cu 114-112. Los Angeles Clippers și-a mai trecut în clasament o victorie: 120-105 pe terenul celor de la Houston Rockets.







S-au disputat în NBA:



Charlotte Hornets - Denver Nuggets 112-114

Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Clippers 105-120

Sacramento Kings - Philadelphia 76-ers 108-125

Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors 113-121









Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:

VEST:





EST:











NBA Show:

