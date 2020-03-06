VIDEO NBA: Denver Nuggets, victorie dramatică; Clippers, succes pe terenul lui Rockets

Charlotte Hornets - Denver Nuggets 112-114
Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Clippers 105-120
Sacramento Kings - Philadelphia 76-ers 108-125
Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors 113-121
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com
Will Barton throws the ball off the defenders' back, resulting in an easy dunk for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/ekhKXIhHYP— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 6, 2020
\uD83D\uDD14 @tobias31 records 28 PTS, 14 REB in the @sixers' road W in Sacramento! #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/YPWYNuK9Ga— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020
Kawhi Leonard goes for 25 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST as the @LAClippers top Houston to win their 6th straight game! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/2SPlFyTxb6— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020
Steph RETURNS \uD83D\uDD25@StephenCurry30 puts up 23 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST in his return to action for the @warriors! #DubNation pic.twitter.com/347BRqlTXu— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020
Pascal Siakam steps through and scores through contact!@Raptors 117@warriors 113— NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2020
29.6 to play on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/MWlOdLmqyD