VIDEO NBA: Denver Nuggets, victorie dramatică; Clippers, succes pe terenul lui Rockets

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 6 martie 2020, 9:29 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Denver Nuggets a obținut un succes dramatic pe terenul celor de la Charlotte Hornets, gazdele având șansa la ultima aruncare a partidei să întoarcă scorul. A fost ratare, iar Nuggets s-a impus cu 114-112. Los Angeles Clippers și-a mai trecut în clasament o victorie: 120-105 pe terenul celor de la Houston Rockets.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Charlotte Hornets - Denver Nuggets 112-114
Houston Rockets - Los Angeles Clippers 105-120
Sacramento Kings - Philadelphia 76-ers 108-125
Golden State Warriors - Toronto Raptors 113-121


Hornets vs Nuggets, rezumatul partidei.

Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






36 vizualizari


