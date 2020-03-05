VIDEO NBA: Detroit Pistons, a doua înfrângere în cinci partide (Rezultatele zilei)

Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics 106-112
Detroit Pistons - Oklahoma City Thunder 107-114
Milwaukee Bucks - Indiana Pacers 119-100
Brooklyn Nets - Memphis Grizzlies 79-118
Miami Heat - Orlando Magic 116-113
New York Knicks - Utah Jazz 104-112
Minnesota Timberwolves - Chicago Bulls 115-108
Dallas Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans 127-123
Portland Trail Blazers - Washington Wizards 125-104
The Timberwolves turn defense into offense for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/49wPgEwJmX— NBA TV (@NBATV) March 5, 2020
The @memgrizz knock down a franchise-best 20 threes in the W at Barclays Center! pic.twitter.com/D3TPD4AnI5— NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020
\uD83D\uDD25 HEAT catch fire! \uD83D\uDD25— NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020
Led by Duncan Robinson's 9 treys, the @MiamiHEAT set a new franchise-record with 22 made triples! pic.twitter.com/SouLSxEBVm
\uD83D\uDC4F @luka7doncic & @kporzee execute the crucial pick-&-roll late! #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/mzSeHtz7Kj— NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020
Giannis Antetokounmpo tallies 29 PTS, 12 REB, 6 AST as the @Bucks improve to 53-9! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Rkb6sYisDG— NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020