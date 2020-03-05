VIDEO NBA: Detroit Pistons, a doua înfrângere în cinci partide (Rezultatele zilei)

Detroit Pistons a înregistrat a doua înfrângere din ultimele 5 partide jucate în sezonul regulat din NBA: 107-114 contra celor de la Oklahoma City Thunder. Milwaukee își continuă seria victoriilor: 119-100 cu Indiana Pacers, iar Bucks a ajuns la al 53-lea succes.







S-au disputat în NBA:





Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics 106-112

Detroit Pistons - Oklahoma City Thunder 107-114

Milwaukee Bucks - Indiana Pacers 119-100

Brooklyn Nets - Memphis Grizzlies 79-118

Miami Heat - Orlando Magic 116-113

New York Knicks - Utah Jazz 104-112

Minnesota Timberwolves - Chicago Bulls 115-108

Dallas Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans 127-123

Portland Trail Blazers - Washington Wizards 125-104







Rezumatul partidei dintre Milwaukee și Indiana.





Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:







The Timberwolves turn defense into offense for your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/49wPgEwJmX — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 5, 2020

The @memgrizz knock down a franchise-best 20 threes in the W at Barclays Center! pic.twitter.com/D3TPD4AnI5 — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020

\uD83D\uDD25 HEAT catch fire! \uD83D\uDD25



Led by Duncan Robinson's 9 treys, the @MiamiHEAT set a new franchise-record with 22 made triples! pic.twitter.com/SouLSxEBVm — NBA (@NBA) March 5, 2020