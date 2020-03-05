Español
VIDEO NBA: Detroit Pistons, a doua înfrângere în cinci partide (Rezultatele zilei)

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 5 martie 2020, 12:45 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Detroit Pistons a înregistrat a doua înfrângere din ultimele 5 partide jucate în sezonul regulat din NBA: 107-114 contra celor de la Oklahoma City Thunder. Milwaukee își continuă seria victoriilor: 119-100 cu Indiana Pacers, iar Bucks a ajuns la al 53-lea succes.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Boston Celtics 106-112
Detroit Pistons - Oklahoma City Thunder 107-114
Milwaukee Bucks - Indiana Pacers 119-100
Brooklyn Nets - Memphis Grizzlies 79-118
Miami Heat - Orlando Magic 116-113
New York Knicks - Utah Jazz 104-112
Minnesota Timberwolves - Chicago Bulls 115-108
Dallas Mavericks - New Orleans Pelicans 127-123
Portland Trail Blazers - Washington Wizards 125-104

Rezumatul partidei dintre Milwaukee și Indiana.

Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






