VIDEO NBA: Milwaukee Bucks, învinsă de Miami Heat pentru a doua oară în acest sezon (Rezultatele zilei)

Miami Heat a întrerupt seria de șase victorii la rând reușite de Milwaukee Bucks, liderul Conferinței de Est din NBA, după ce s-a impus cu 105-89, în American Airlines Arena. Este al doilea succes pentru Miami Heat din tot atâtea meciuri jucate cu Milwaukee Bucks în actualul sezon.





Cel mai bun jucător al partidei a fost din tabăra celor de la Milwaukee Bucks. Americanul Brook Lopez a reușit 21 de puncte și 6 recuperări. De la Miami Heat s-au remarcat Jae Crowder (18 puncte, 4 recuperări și 4 pase decisive) și Jimmy Butler (18 puncte, 6 recuperări și 7 pase decisive).





Miami Heat a câștigat și primul duel din acest sezon cu Milwaukee Bucks, în Fiserv Forum, la 27 octombrie 2019, scor 131-126 după prelungiri (121-121).





Rezumatul meciului Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks.





Rezultatele zilei din NBA:





Cleveland Cavaliers - Utah Jazz 113-126

New York Knicks - Houston Rockets 125-123

Orlando Magic - Portland Trail Blazers 107-130

Atlanta Hawks - Memphis Grizzlies 88-127

Miami Heat - Milwaukee Bucks 105-89

Chicago Bulls - Dallas Mavericks 109-107

San Antonio Spurs - Indiana Pacers 111-116





Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

Sursa: soccerstand.com





VEST:





EST:





