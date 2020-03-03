Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO NBA: Milwaukee Bucks, învinsă de Miami Heat pentru a doua oară în acest sezon (Rezultatele zilei)

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 3 martie 2020, 10:25 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Miami Heat a întrerupt seria de șase victorii la rând reușite de Milwaukee Bucks, liderul Conferinței de Est din NBA, după ce s-a impus cu 105-89, în American Airlines Arena. Este al doilea succes pentru Miami Heat din tot atâtea meciuri jucate cu Milwaukee Bucks în actualul sezon.

Cel mai bun jucător al partidei a fost din tabăra celor de la Milwaukee Bucks. Americanul Brook Lopez a reușit 21 de puncte și 6 recuperări. De la Miami Heat s-au remarcat Jae Crowder (18 puncte, 4 recuperări și 4 pase decisive) și Jimmy Butler (18 puncte, 6 recuperări și 7 pase decisive).

Miami Heat a câștigat și primul duel din acest sezon cu Milwaukee Bucks, în Fiserv Forum, la 27 octombrie 2019, scor 131-126 după prelungiri (121-121).

Rezumatul meciului Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks.

Rezultatele zilei din NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Utah Jazz 113-126
New York Knicks - Houston Rockets 125-123
Orlando Magic - Portland Trail Blazers 107-130
Atlanta Hawks - Memphis Grizzlies 88-127
Miami Heat - Milwaukee Bucks 105-89
Chicago Bulls - Dallas Mavericks 109-107
San Antonio Spurs - Indiana Pacers 111-116

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa: soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.

















94 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Sondaj IMAS: PNL pierde aproape șapte procente într-o lună, PSD crește cu cinci
Care este cauza poluării record din București. Ministrul Mediului dă vina pe curățenia de primăvară, dar are și „suspiciuni de activități industriale”
Dîncu, mesaj pentru ”văduva neagră” din PSD: Erai consiliera cu achiziții a doamnei Pintea. Sper că stai bine cu imunitatea. Ai grijă de tine!
Coronavirus: Zonele roșii care-i trimit pe românii care se întorc în țară direct în carantină
Vaccinarea nu va fi obligatorie, dar părinții care refuză să își vaccineze copiii riscă amenzi de până la 10.000 de lei
​Anunț umanitar: Ajutor pentru un tată de 30 de ani care suferă de cancer la plămâni
Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii, întristată de o nouă decizie a lui Meghan Markle
Digi24: „Ni se spunea echipa de asasini și exact asta eram”. Mărturia cutremurătoare făcută de ucigaș în fața fiicei victimei
Stirile ProTV: Roxen a purtat o rochie extrem de sexy în finala Eurovision România. Ascultă melodia cu care ne va reprezenta
VIDEO Chișinău: Un protestatar înarmat cu un buzdugan a reușit să ajungă până la ușa Guvernului și să o spargă


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne