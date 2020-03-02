​VIDEO NBA: Victorii pentru Denver Nuggets și Los Angeles Lakers - Care este situația în cele două conferințe

​Los Angeles Lakers și Denver Nuggets (locul 1 și locul 3 din Vest) au câștigat meciurile pe care le-au disputat luni în NBA. LeBron James a făcut uitată înfrângerea din partida trecută, Lakers trecând cu 122-114 de New Orleans Pelicans. Nuggets a învins-o pe Toronto Raptors (locul 2 din Est).







Lakers nu a avut un început neapărat prea bun de meci, Pelicans conducând cu două puncte avans după primele trei sferturi. A fost nevoie de o mărire a vitezei pe final de meci pentru ca LeBron și compania să se impună în "Smoothie King Center" din New Orleans.







Derbiul zilei s-a jucat între Denver Nuggets și Toronto Raptors. S-au duelat locul 3 din Vest și locul 2 din Est.





Gazdele din "Pepsi Center" au avut câștig de cauză, diferența făcându-se în ultimul sfert, unul câștigat de Nuggets cu 33-22. A fost 133-118 pentru Denver, formația care a ajuns la 41 de victorii în sezonul regulat.







Rezumatul partidei dintre Pelicans și Lakers.





Rezumatul partidei dintre Nuggets și Raptors.







Rezultatele zilei:





Denver Nuggets - Toronto Raptors 133-118

Sacramento Kings - Detroit Pistons 106-100

New Orleans Pelicans - Los Angeles Lakers 114-122

Golden State Warriors - Washington Wizards 110-124







Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:







VEST:











EST:











NBA Show:



Joker triple-double! \uD83C\uDCCF



Nikola Jokic puts up 23 PTS, 18 REB, 11 AST in the @nuggets home W. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wysQBAJvPE — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020

The LONZO to ZION OOP! \uD83D\uDCA5



2nd half underway on ESPN pic.twitter.com/I4iXGPFHW5 — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020