​VIDEO NBA: Victorii pentru Denver Nuggets și Los Angeles Lakers - Care este situația în cele două conferințe

Sacramento Kings - Detroit Pistons 106-100
New Orleans Pelicans - Los Angeles Lakers 114-122
Golden State Warriors - Washington Wizards 110-124
Joker triple-double! \uD83C\uDCCF— NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020
Nikola Jokic puts up 23 PTS, 18 REB, 11 AST in the @nuggets home W. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wysQBAJvPE
❗️ LBJ ⚔️ Zion ❗️@KingJames (34 PTS, 12 REB, 13 AST) & @Zionwilliamson (career-high 35 PTS, 12-16 FGM) DUEL as the @Lakers prevail in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/LiUbKaqQmF— NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020
LeBron. Jab-step. Rise up. BUCKETS.— NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: ESPN pic.twitter.com/R6nShczKHA
The LONZO to ZION OOP! \uD83D\uDCA5— NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020
2nd half underway on ESPN pic.twitter.com/I4iXGPFHW5
De'Aaron Fox gets to his spot and seals the @SacramentoKings home win! pic.twitter.com/FOweGrqwgV— NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2020