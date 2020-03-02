Español
​VIDEO NBA: Victorii pentru Denver Nuggets și Los Angeles Lakers - Care este situația în cele două conferințe

de Red. Sport     HotNews.ro
Luni, 2 martie 2020, 12:53 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
​Los Angeles Lakers și Denver Nuggets (locul 1 și locul 3 din Vest) au câștigat meciurile pe care le-au disputat luni în NBA. LeBron James a făcut uitată înfrângerea din partida trecută, Lakers trecând cu 122-114 de New Orleans Pelicans. Nuggets a învins-o pe Toronto Raptors (locul 2 din Est).

Lakers nu a avut un început neapărat prea bun de meci, Pelicans conducând cu două puncte avans după primele trei sferturi. A fost nevoie de o mărire a vitezei pe final de meci pentru ca LeBron și compania să se impună în "Smoothie King Center" din New Orleans.

Derbiul zilei s-a jucat între Denver Nuggets și Toronto Raptors. S-au duelat locul 3 din Vest și locul 2 din Est.

Gazdele din "Pepsi Center" au avut câștig de cauză, diferența făcându-se în ultimul sfert, unul câștigat de Nuggets cu 33-22. A fost 133-118 pentru Denver, formația care a ajuns la 41 de victorii în sezonul regulat.

Rezumatul partidei dintre Pelicans și Lakers.

Rezumatul partidei dintre Nuggets și Raptors.

Rezultatele zilei:

Denver Nuggets - Toronto Raptors 133-118
Sacramento Kings - Detroit Pistons 106-100
New Orleans Pelicans - Los Angeles Lakers 114-122
Golden State Warriors - Washington Wizards 110-124

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






124 vizualizari


