Liga Campionilor, handbal (f): SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea s-a calificat în premieră în sferturi

SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea și-a asigurat calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la handbal feminin, după ce a învins pe teren propriu formaţia suedeză IK Savehof, scor 28-20, în penultima etapă din Grupa Principală II a competiției.

Principalele marcatoare ale meciului au fost Gonzalez 7 goluri, Liscevic 6, Norgaard 5, pentru SCM, respectiv Lagerbon 4, pentru IK Savehof.



În urma rezultatului, campioana României a adunat 7 puncte (locul 4), iar IK Savehof rămâne cu 2, pe ultimul loc.

Cu trei victorii, o remiză și o înfrângere înaintea ultimei etape din Grupa Principală II, SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea a obținut în premieră calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la handbal feminin.



Rezultatele înregistrate de SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea în Grupa Principală II:

Râmnicu Vâlcea - Krim 31-16

Savehof - Râmnicu Vâlcea 17-23

Râmnicu Vâlcea - Gyor 20-29

Krim - Râmnicu Vâlcea 28-28

Râmnicu Vâlcea - Savehof 28-20

SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea va mai juca, în 7 martie, în deplasare, cu Gyor.



Clasamentul Grupei Principale II:

1. Gyor 15 puncte

2. Brest Bretagne 13

3. Buducnost 10

4. SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea 7 (+ 1 joc)

5. Krim 3

6. IK Savehof 2 (+ 1 joc)

Primele patru clasate din fiecare din cele două grupe principale se vor califica în sferturile de finală ale Ligii Campionilor, cu meciuri tur-retur, programate între 3-5 şi 10-12 aprilie, pentru calificarea la Turneul Final Four. Acesta va avea loc la Budapesta, în 9-10 mai 2020, la Budapesta, potrivit News.ro.



Deţinătoarea trofeului este campioana Ungariei, Gyor ETO.



RESULT: Valcea celebrate a place in the #deloehfcl quarter-finals thanks to their commanding victory over @IK_Savehof \uD83D\uDC4F #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/rGbOfFuQ7N

WATCH: #SCMRamnicuValcea are in control against @IK_Savehof and @AsmaElgh's fantastic backhand flick was the pick of their first half goals. \uD83D\uDC4F #VALSAV #deloehfcl #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/ffDCWOiAA2