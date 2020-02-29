Español
Liga Campionilor, handbal (f): SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea s-a calificat în premieră în sferturi

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 29 februarie 2020, 16:34 Sport | Teamball


SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs Savehof
SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs Savehof
Foto: Facebook/ SCM Ramnicu Valcea - Handbal feminin
SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea și-a asigurat calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la handbal feminin, după ce a învins pe teren propriu formaţia suedeză IK Savehof, scor 28-20, în penultima etapă din Grupa Principală II a competiției.

Principalele marcatoare ale meciului au fost Gonzalez 7 goluri, Liscevic 6, Norgaard 5, pentru SCM, respectiv Lagerbon 4, pentru IK Savehof.

În urma rezultatului, campioana României a adunat 7 puncte (locul 4), iar IK Savehof rămâne cu 2, pe ultimul loc.

Cu trei victorii, o remiză și o înfrângere înaintea ultimei etape din Grupa Principală II, SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea a obținut în premieră calificarea în sferturile Ligii Campionilor la handbal feminin.

Rezultatele înregistrate de SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea în Grupa Principală II:

Râmnicu Vâlcea - Krim 31-16
Savehof - Râmnicu Vâlcea 17-23
Râmnicu Vâlcea - Gyor 20-29
Krim - Râmnicu Vâlcea 28-28
Râmnicu Vâlcea - Savehof 28-20

SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea va mai juca, în 7 martie, în deplasare, cu Gyor.

Clasamentul Grupei Principale II:

1. Gyor 15 puncte
2. Brest Bretagne 13
3. Buducnost 10
4. SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea 7 (+ 1 joc)
5. Krim 3
6. IK Savehof 2 (+ 1 joc)

Primele patru clasate din fiecare din cele două grupe principale se vor califica în sferturile de finală ale Ligii Campionilor, cu meciuri tur-retur, programate între 3-5 şi 10-12 aprilie, pentru calificarea la Turneul Final Four. Acesta va avea loc la Budapesta, în 9-10 mai 2020, la Budapesta, potrivit News.ro.

Deţinătoarea trofeului este campioana Ungariei, Gyor ETO.


