​VIDEO NBA: LeBron James, show - 40 de puncte pentru Lakers; Încă un succes pentru Milwaukee Bucks

Toronto Raptors - Milwaukee Bucks 97-108
Chicago Bulls - Oklahoma City Thunder 122-124
Denver Nuggets - Detroit Pistons 115-98
Los Angeles Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans 118-109
Portland Trail Blazers - Boston Celtics 106-118
Golden State Warriors - Sacramento Kings 94-112
LeBron James' season-high 40 PTS pushes the @Lakers to their 6th win in a row! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/AiplraZIxo— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 26, 2020
LeBron double-pumps and throws it down in #PhantomCam! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/AzbPa1pdcN— NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2020
\uD83D\uDC40 the best buckets from @CobyWhite's 3 straight games with 30+ PTS!#NBARooks #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/mJkRagSTyg— NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2020
The @nuggets defeat Detroit at home behind @JeramiGrant's career-high 29 PTS! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2mzBXBk2N5— NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2020
Tatum buries career-high 8 treys ☘️@jaytatum0 puts up 36 PTS, 8 3PM in the @celtics road win! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/zzlSVBqqUk— NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2020