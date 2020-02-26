Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​VIDEO NBA: LeBron James, show - 40 de puncte pentru Lakers; Încă un succes pentru Milwaukee Bucks

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 26 februarie 2020, 9:43 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
LeBron James a purtat-o pe Los Angeles Lakers spre o victorie împotriva celor de la New Orleans Pelicans (118-109), acesta fiind al șaselea succes consecutiv reușit de echipa din Staples Center. O zi bună a avut și Milwaukee Bucks: 108-97 cu Toronto Raptors.

În cele 35 de minute cât a evoluat, LeBron a bifat 40 de puncte, 8 recuperări și 6 pase decisive. Lakers și-a trecut în clasament a șasea victorie consecutivă, ultima înfrângere datând din 7 februarie: 111-121 cu Houston Rockets.

Într-un alt meci al zilei din NBA, s-au duelat formațiile de pe locul 1 și 2 din Conferința de Est. În "Scotiabank Arena" (Toronto), Raptors a pierdut contra liderului Milwaukee cu 108-97. Middleton (Raptors) a reușit 22 de puncte, 8 recuperări și 3 pase decisive, în timp ce Giannis Antetokounmpo (vedeta oaspeților) a bifat 18 puncte, 17 recuperări și 8 pase decisive.

A fost victoria cu numărul 50 pentru Bucks, echipa cu cea mai bună linie de clasament din sezonul regulat.

Rezumatul partidei Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans.

Rezumatul partidei dintre Toronto Raptors și Milwaukee Bucks.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Indiana Pacers - Charlotte Hornets 119-80
Toronto Raptors - Milwaukee Bucks 97-108
Chicago Bulls - Oklahoma City Thunder 122-124
Denver Nuggets - Detroit Pistons 115-98
Los Angeles Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans 118-109
Portland Trail Blazers - Boston Celtics 106-118
Golden State Warriors - Sacramento Kings 94-112

Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















231 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

FOTOGALERIE Cum arată rafturile a trei supermarketuri din București, după ce unii bucureșteni au început să facă provizii, de teama coronavirusului
Coronavirusul va trăi în noi precum microbii și va crește precum unghiile - cercetare Harvard. Sau despre perversitatea leacurilor BOR și Oliviei Steer
UPDATE Prețul unei măști medicale a crescut de 100 de ori. Raed Arafat: Este un comportament extrem de deviant să ajungi să vinzi 50 de măști cu 100 de euro / Reacția eMag
UPDATE Italianul confirmat cu coronavirus a fost în România în perioada 18-22 februarie. A aterizat la Craiova și a locuit în județul Gorj. A vizitat rude și a avut întâlniri de afaceri - MAE
Un italian de 71 de ani, recent întors în peninsulă din România, a fost diagnosticat cu coronavirus / Bărbatul fusese „la vânătoare” - UPDATE
”Motorul diesel va muri” – deși este mai bun ca niciodată
Gabriela Firea renunță la taxa Oxigen. Decizia trebuie validată de Consiliul General
Coronavirus: un tratament folosit în mod curent împotriva malariei dă semne de eficiență
Fake news distribuit masiv online, în numele Ministerului Sănătății: Metoda de prevenire a infecției cu coronavirus este să vă mențineți gâtul umed. Odată ce membrana din gât va fi uscată, virusul vă va invada corpul în 10 minute
Prima potențială metodă de producere a unui vaccin împotriva coronavirusului, dezvoltată de o echipă de cercetători din Timișoara


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne