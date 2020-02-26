​VIDEO NBA: LeBron James, show - 40 de puncte pentru Lakers; Încă un succes pentru Milwaukee Bucks

LeBron James a purtat-o pe Los Angeles Lakers spre o victorie împotriva celor de la New Orleans Pelicans (118-109), acesta fiind al șaselea succes consecutiv reușit de echipa din Staples Center. O zi bună a avut și Milwaukee Bucks: 108-97 cu Toronto Raptors.







În cele 35 de minute cât a evoluat, LeBron a bifat 40 de puncte, 8 recuperări și 6 pase decisive. Lakers și-a trecut în clasament a șasea victorie consecutivă, ultima înfrângere datând din 7 februarie: 111-121 cu Houston Rockets.







Într-un alt meci al zilei din NBA, s-au duelat formațiile de pe locul 1 și 2 din Conferința de Est. În "Scotiabank Arena" (Toronto), Raptors a pierdut contra liderului Milwaukee cu 108-97. Middleton (Raptors) a reușit 22 de puncte, 8 recuperări și 3 pase decisive, în timp ce Giannis Antetokounmpo (vedeta oaspeților) a bifat 18 puncte, 17 recuperări și 8 pase decisive.







A fost victoria cu numărul 50 pentru Bucks, echipa cu cea mai bună linie de clasament din sezonul regulat.







Rezumatul partidei dintre Toronto Raptors și Milwaukee Bucks.





S-au disputat în NBA:





Indiana Pacers - Charlotte Hornets 119-80

Toronto Raptors - Milwaukee Bucks 97-108

Chicago Bulls - Oklahoma City Thunder 122-124

Denver Nuggets - Detroit Pistons 115-98

Los Angeles Lakers - New Orleans Pelicans 118-109

Portland Trail Blazers - Boston Celtics 106-118

Golden State Warriors - Sacramento Kings 94-112





Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:

Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com







VEST:











EST:











NBA Show:

