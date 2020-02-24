Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO NBA: Victorii pentru Lakers, Nuggets și Toronto Raptors; Warriors și Detroit Pistons, la al șaselea eșec la rând

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Luni, 24 februarie 2020, 10:11 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets și Toronto Raptors s-au aflat printre echipele victorioase în meciurile disputate luni noaptea. În schimb, Golden State Warriors și Detroit Pistons continuă seria negativă, ambele formații înregistrând a șasea înfrângere consecutivă.

Rezultatele zilei în NBA:

Denver Nuggets - Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116
Toronto Raptors - Indiana Pacers 127-81
Chicago Bulls - Washington Wizards 126-117
Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs 131-103
Golden State Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans 101-115
Portland Trail Blazers - Detroit Pistons 107-104
Los Angeles Lakers - Boston Celtics 114-112



Rezumatul meciului Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics.

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST



EST



NBA Show:


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















639 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

De ce experții spun că epidemia din Iran este deosebit de îngrijorătoare
VIDEO Un american a murit încercând să demonstreze că Pământul este plat
Harry și Meghan dau semne de furie după ce au pierdut marca regală
Toți românii din cele două regiuni din Italia unde este carantină din cauza coronavirusului vor fi plasați automat în carantină în România, dacă revin în țară
Cercetători chinezi: Coronavirusul nu își are originea în piața de fructe de mare din Wuhan
"Am asteptat 24 de ore rezultatul testului pentru coronavirus" - Angela, asistentă medicală la Cremona
Călătorii care vin din orașele italiene afectate de coronavirus intră pe Otopeni prin fluxul destinat charterelor / Ei vor completa și un chestionar. Ce conține acesta
"Carantină strictă?! O minciuna!" Mărturia unui jurnalist român întors cu avionul din Lombardia pe Otopeni: "În afară de polițiștii de Frontieră, depășiți oricum de situație, nu ne-a întâmpinat nimeni”
Berlinul îngheață prețul chiriilor pentru peste un milion de locuințe, de frica exodului
Doi doljeni întorși din Italia, căutați cu poliția de teama coronavirusului. Oamenii au fost găsiți „la o vodcă”


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne