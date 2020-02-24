VIDEO NBA: Victorii pentru Lakers, Nuggets și Toronto Raptors; Warriors și Detroit Pistons, la al șaselea eșec la rând

Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets și Toronto Raptors s-au aflat printre echipele victorioase în meciurile disputate luni noaptea. În schimb, Golden State Warriors și Detroit Pistons continuă seria negativă, ambele formații înregistrând a șasea înfrângere consecutivă.







Rezultatele zilei în NBA:





Denver Nuggets - Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116

Toronto Raptors - Indiana Pacers 127-81

Chicago Bulls - Washington Wizards 126-117

Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs 131-103

Golden State Warriors - New Orleans Pelicans 101-115

Portland Trail Blazers - Detroit Pistons 107-104

Los Angeles Lakers - Boston Celtics 114-112















Rezumatul meciului Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics.





Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

VEST





EST





