VIDEO NBA: Eșec surprinzător pentru Milwaukee Bucks; Lakers se impune dramatic după prelungiri

Orlando Magic - Detroit Pistons 116-112 (după prelungiri)
Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors 101-91
Indiana Pacers - Milwaukee Bucks 118-111
New York Knicks - Washington Wizards 96-114
Memphis Grizzlies - Portland Trail Blazers 111-104
Minnesota Timberwolves - Charlotte Hornets 108-115
Dallas Mavericks - Sacramento Kings 130-111
Phoenix Suns - Golden State Warriors 112-106
Utah Jazz - Miami Heat 116-101
Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers 116-120 (după prelungiri)
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com
\uD83D\uDC51 @KingJames posts a MONSTER triple-double to lead the @Lakers to an NBA-best 23-5 on the road!— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020
32 PTS | 12 REB | 14 AST pic.twitter.com/pH2xZo1NWW
☀️ @DevinBook (27 PTS, 8 AST) powers the @Suns' home win! pic.twitter.com/3q2kPi5gZM— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020
\uD83D\uDCAB Luka GOES OFF in return! \uD83D\uDCAB@luka7doncic (33 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST) stuffs the stat sheet and leads the @dallasmavs to victory in his return to action. pic.twitter.com/r9iaJh77nu— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020
AD hits back-to-back \uD83D\uDC4Cs!@Lakers 119@nuggets 116— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020
40 seconds left in OT on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/PUDTw7DwGi
\uD83D\uDCAA @brandonclarke23 was EFFICIENT in the @memgrizz win.— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2020
27 PTS | 12-14 FGM pic.twitter.com/UiiwWvjynX