Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO NBA: Eșec surprinzător pentru Milwaukee Bucks; Lakers se impune dramatic după prelungiri

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Joi, 13 februarie 2020, 10:06 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Milwaukee Bucks, echipa cu cea mai bună linie de clasament din NBA, a pierdut pe terenul celor de la Indiana Pacers (118-111), T. J. Warren fiind cel mai bun jucător al gazdelor din "Bankers Life Fieldhouse" (Indianapolis). Într-o altă partidă a zilei, Los Angeles Lakers s-a impus dramatic, după prelungiri, cu Denver Nuggets. LeBron James putea evita emoțiile, dar a ratat o lovitură în ultima secundă.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Cleveland Cavaliers - Atlanta Hawks 127-105
Orlando Magic - Detroit Pistons 116-112 (după prelungiri)
Brooklyn Nets - Toronto Raptors 101-91
Indiana Pacers - Milwaukee Bucks 118-111
New York Knicks - Washington Wizards 96-114
Memphis Grizzlies - Portland Trail Blazers 111-104
Minnesota Timberwolves - Charlotte Hornets 108-115
Dallas Mavericks - Sacramento Kings 130-111
Phoenix Suns - Golden State Warriors 112-106
Utah Jazz - Miami Heat 116-101
Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers 116-120 (după prelungiri)


Rezumatul partidei dintre Indiana Pacers și Milwaukee Bucks

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















35 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

UPDATE Copilul de 4 ani din Pitești care intrase în comă după o anestezie la cabinetul stomatologic a murit. Activitatea clinicii, suspendată complet
Autopsia cântăreței Whitney Houston, publică la opt ani de la moartea artistei / Detalii șocante
Scandalul gigacaloriei din București. Ministrul economiei îi cere Gabrielei Firea să explice de ce plătesc bucureștenii 495 lei pe Gigacalorie, deși TermoEnergetica o cumpără cu 196 lei de la ELCEN
China: Un maratonist blocat în casă a alergat 50 de kilometri în jurul mesei din sufragerie. Cât a durat ”cursa”
Comisia Europeană, avertisment dur pentru România: O lună pentru a lua măsurile necesare în tăierile ilegale de păduri
Copilul de 4 ani din Pitești care a intrat în comă după o vizită la stomatolog este în moarte cerebrală și respiră doar cu ajutorul aparatelor
Science Report: Creaturi ca niște caracatițe în apele de sub ghețurile de pe Europa, satelitul lui Jupiter? Este pariul unui apreciat om de știință
Revolta de la Ditrău. Directoarea brutăriei: Nu avem de ce să le cerem scuze localnicilor / În două luni, de când am anunțat 3 posturi vacante, nimeni din comună nu a venit să se angajeze
Fostul primar PSD al Piteștiului, Tudor Pendiuc, condamnat la 8 ani de închisoare. Fiica sa a primit cinci ani.
Dosarul caselor lui Iohannis, clasat de Parchetul General


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne