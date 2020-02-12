Español
​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângeri pentru Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls și Boston Celtics

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 12 februarie 2020, 8:18 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
​Philadelphia 76ers a oferit una dintre surprizele zilei, după ce a trecut, scor 110-103, de Los Angeles Clippers, una dintre echipele aflate într-o formă bună. San Antonio Spurs s-a impus pe terenul lui Oklahoma City Thunder, iar Boston Celtics a plecat învinsă de la Houston (116-105 cu Rockets).

S-au disputat în NBA:

Philadelphia 76ers - Los Angeles Clippers 110-103
Washington Wizards - Chicago Bulls 126-114
New Orleans Pelicans - Portland Trail Blazers 138-117
Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs 106-114
Houston Rockets - Boston Celtics 116-105


Rezumatul partidei dintre Oklahoma City Thunder și San Antonio Spurs

Rezumatul meciului dintre Houston Rockets și Boston Celtics

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:


NBA Show:







