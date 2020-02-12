​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângeri pentru Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls și Boston Celtics

​Philadelphia 76ers a oferit una dintre surprizele zilei, după ce a trecut, scor 110-103, de Los Angeles Clippers, una dintre echipele aflate într-o formă bună. San Antonio Spurs s-a impus pe terenul lui Oklahoma City Thunder, iar Boston Celtics a plecat învinsă de la Houston (116-105 cu Rockets).







S-au disputat în NBA:





Philadelphia 76ers - Los Angeles Clippers 110-103

Washington Wizards - Chicago Bulls 126-114

New Orleans Pelicans - Portland Trail Blazers 138-117

Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs 106-114

Houston Rockets - Boston Celtics 116-105









Rezumatul partidei dintre Oklahoma City Thunder și San Antonio Spurs





Rezumatul meciului dintre Houston Rockets și Boston Celtics







Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com





VEST:







EST:











NBA Show:



Harden & Russ combine for 78 points in the @HoustonRockets W! \uD83D\uDE80@JHarden13: 42 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST@russwest44: 36 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/oomwywW9cT — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020

James Harden drills the step-back (28 PTS) and has scored 17 straight for the @HoustonRockets! \uD83D\uDD25



\uD83D\uDCFA: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/sqLAlGMV65 — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020

Robert Covington recovers to swat it away!



☘️ 53

\uD83D\uDE80 57



\uD83D\uDCFA: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/6mlz5UdAJo — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020