​VIDEO NBA: Înfrângeri pentru Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls și Boston Celtics

Washington Wizards - Chicago Bulls 126-114
New Orleans Pelicans - Portland Trail Blazers 138-117
Oklahoma City Thunder - San Antonio Spurs 106-114
Houston Rockets - Boston Celtics 116-105
Harden & Russ combine for 78 points in the @HoustonRockets W! \uD83D\uDE80@JHarden13: 42 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST@russwest44: 36 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/oomwywW9cT— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020
\uD83D\uDE24 @BenSimmons25 (26 PTS, 12 REB, 10 AST) posts his 2nd straight triple-double as the @sixers improve to 25-2 at home! #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/oCxEZZ0uG7— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020
\uD83D\uDCAA Zion career-high \uD83D\uDCAA@Zionwilliamson goes for 31 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST to lead the @PelicansNBA to victory! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/bnrt01vmXJ— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020
Russ up & under! \uD83D\uDE80@celtics 98@HoustonRockets 113— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020
2:08 left on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/R0PhiRuS9j
James Harden drills the step-back (28 PTS) and has scored 17 straight for the @HoustonRockets! \uD83D\uDD25— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/sqLAlGMV65
Robert Covington recovers to swat it away!— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020
☘️ 53
\uD83D\uDE80 57
\uD83D\uDCFA: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/6mlz5UdAJo
Zion (career-high 31 PTS) faces up, jab steps, and ATTACKS in #PhantomCam! pic.twitter.com/KuoAIleHBa— NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2020