​VIDEO Zi spectaculosă în NBA: Lakers, Milwaukee și Toronto Raptors, victorii fără dubii

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 11 februarie 2020, 9:07 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
​Favoritele au mai bifat o zi cu victorii în NBA: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers și Toronto Raptors au trecut de adversarele lor și au făcut spectacol. Raptors este echipa momentului: a ajuns la 15 victorii consecutive.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Detroit Pistons - Charlotte Hornets 76-87
Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets 105-106
Orlando Magic - Atlanta Hawks 135-126
Toronto Raptors - Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126
Milwaukee Bucks - Sacramento Kings 123-111
Dallas Mavericks - Utah Jazz 119-123
Denver Nuggets - San Antonio Spurs 127-120
Golden State Warriors - Miami Heat 101-113
Los Angeles Lakers - Phoenix Suns 125-100


Rezumatul partidei dintre Milwaukee și Sacramento.


Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






