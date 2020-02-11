​VIDEO Zi spectaculosă în NBA: Lakers, Milwaukee și Toronto Raptors, victorii fără dubii

Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets 105-106
Orlando Magic - Atlanta Hawks 135-126
Toronto Raptors - Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126
Milwaukee Bucks - Sacramento Kings 123-111
Dallas Mavericks - Utah Jazz 119-123
Denver Nuggets - San Antonio Spurs 127-120
Golden State Warriors - Miami Heat 101-113
Los Angeles Lakers - Phoenix Suns 125-100
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com
\uD83D\uDC40 the best play from each of the @Raptors franchise-record 15 STRAIGHT wins! #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/81onNDK8Pi— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2020
✨ @RajonRondo's season-high 23 PTS (4-5 3PM) spark the @Lakers in their win at Staples Center! pic.twitter.com/07p3NCFDVB— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2020
\uD83C\uDFB5 @JordanClarksons pours in 25 PTS and dishes out 8 AST off the bench to propel the @utahjazz to victory in Dallas! pic.twitter.com/fixVUUR7xZ— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2020
LeBron ⬆️ JaVale ⬇️— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2020
\uD83D\uDCFA: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/79eEmOnyKW
Kendrick Nunn finds #ATTSlamDunk participant Derrick Jones Jr. for the EMPHATIC oop.— NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2020
\uD83D\uDCF2\uD83D\uDCBB: https://t.co/lZZApswzuX pic.twitter.com/onSVQZqqeA