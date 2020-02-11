​VIDEO Zi spectaculosă în NBA: Lakers, Milwaukee și Toronto Raptors, victorii fără dubii

​Favoritele au mai bifat o zi cu victorii în NBA: Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers și Toronto Raptors au trecut de adversarele lor și au făcut spectacol. Raptors este echipa momentului: a ajuns la 15 victorii consecutive.







Detroit Pistons - Charlotte Hornets 76-87

Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets 105-106

Orlando Magic - Atlanta Hawks 135-126

Toronto Raptors - Minnesota Timberwolves 137-126

Milwaukee Bucks - Sacramento Kings 123-111

Dallas Mavericks - Utah Jazz 119-123

Denver Nuggets - San Antonio Spurs 127-120

Golden State Warriors - Miami Heat 101-113

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com





VEST:







EST:











