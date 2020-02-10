Español
VIDEO NBA: Clippers, show pe terenul lui Cleveland; Victorie în ultima secundă pentru Utah Jazz cu Houston Rockets

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Luni, 10 februarie 2020, 10:24 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Los Angeles Clippers și-a trecut în linia de clasament a 37-a victorie din sezonul regulat, californienii trecând lejer, scor 133-92, de Cleveland Cavaliers. Atlanta Hawks a avut nevoie de prelungiri pentru a trece de New York Knicks (140-135), iar Philadelphia 76ers a câștigat cu Chicago Bulls (118-111).

Lou Williams (25 de puncte, 5 recuperări, 3 pase decisive) a fost unul dintre cei mai buni jucători de pe parchetul sălii "Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse" din Cleveland. A fost secondat de coechipierul Paul George (22/6/4), cei doi purtând-o pe Clippers spre o victorie clară (133-92).

Rockets și Jazz au oferit unul dintre cele mai echilibrate meciuri ale zilei din NBA, gazdele din Houston pierzând la un singur punct diferență (113-114) în fața celor din Utah.

Russell Westbrook (39 de puncte, 6 recuperări, 4 pase decisive) a fost MVP-ul partidei din "Toyota Center" (Houston). Victoria dramatică a oaspeților a venit în ultima secundă.

S-au disputat în NBA:

Atlanta Hawks - New York Knicks 140-135 (după prelungiri)
Philadelphia 76ers - Chicago Bulls 118-111
Washington Wizards - Memphis Grizzlies 99-106
Houston Rockets - Utah Jazz 113-114
Cleveland Cavaliers - Los Angeles Clippers 92-133
Portland Trail Blazers - Miami Heat 115-109



Rezumatul partidei 76ers - Bulls.

Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:


