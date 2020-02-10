VIDEO NBA: Clippers, show pe terenul lui Cleveland; Victorie în ultima secundă pentru Utah Jazz cu Houston Rockets

Los Angeles Clippers și-a trecut în linia de clasament a 37-a victorie din sezonul regulat, californienii trecând lejer, scor 133-92, de Cleveland Cavaliers. Atlanta Hawks a avut nevoie de prelungiri pentru a trece de New York Knicks (140-135), iar Philadelphia 76ers a câștigat cu Chicago Bulls (118-111).







Lou Williams (25 de puncte, 5 recuperări, 3 pase decisive) a fost unul dintre cei mai buni jucători de pe parchetul sălii "Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse" din Cleveland. A fost secondat de coechipierul Paul George (22/6/4), cei doi purtând-o pe Clippers spre o victorie clară (133-92).







Rockets și Jazz au oferit unul dintre cele mai echilibrate meciuri ale zilei din NBA, gazdele din Houston pierzând la un singur punct diferență (113-114) în fața celor din Utah.





Russell Westbrook (39 de puncte, 6 recuperări, 4 pase decisive) a fost MVP-ul partidei din "Toyota Center" (Houston). Victoria dramatică a oaspeților a venit în ultima secundă.







S-au disputat în NBA:







Atlanta Hawks - New York Knicks 140-135 (după prelungiri)

Philadelphia 76ers - Chicago Bulls 118-111

Washington Wizards - Memphis Grizzlies 99-106

Houston Rockets - Utah Jazz 113-114

Cleveland Cavaliers - Los Angeles Clippers 92-133

Portland Trail Blazers - Miami Heat 115-109













Rezumatul partidei 76ers - Bulls.







Cum arată clasamentele din cele două conferințe:

Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com





VEST:







EST:











NBA Show:



Fantastic finish in Houston! \uD83D\uDEA8



Watch the best plays down the stretch as @44Bojan caps the @utahjazz thrilling W on the road! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jhqss5NcBY — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020