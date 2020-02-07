Español
VIDEO NBA: Spectacol marca Russell Westbrook - Rockets câștigă pe terenul lui Los Angeles Lakers

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 7 februarie 2020, 9:21


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Russell Westbrook (41 de puncte, 8 recuperări și 5 pase decisive) a purtat-o efectiv pe Houston Rockets spre o victorie importantă în Staples Center. Los Angeles Lakers a înregistrat a 12-a înfrângere din sezonul regulat (111-121), dar rămâne (încă) pe locul 1 în Conferința de Vest.

Cum arată echipele pentru All Star Game.

Aflată pe locul 4 în clasamentul din Vest, Rockets și-a conturat victoria în ultimele două sferturi. Westbrook a fost de multe ori de neoprit, iar oaspeții au câștigat în Staples Center (121-111).

De la Lakers au ieșit în evidență (absolut normal, am putea zice) Anthony Davis (32 de puncte, 13 recuperări, 3 pase decisive) și LeBron James (18/9/15). În Staples Center au fost 18.997 de spectatori.

Rezultatele zilei în NBA:

New York Knicks - Orlando Magic 105-103
Chicago Bulls - New Orleans Pelicans 119-125
Milwaukee Bucks - Philadelphia 76ers 112-101
Portland Trail Blazers - San Antonio Spurs 125-117
Los Angeles Lakers - Houston Rockets 111-121


Rezumatul partidei Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers

Clasamentele din cele două Conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



NBA Show:






