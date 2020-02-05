Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO NBA: Spectacol făcut de Giannis Antetokounmpos și LeBron James - Victorii pentru Bucks și Lakers

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 5 februarie 2020, 8:37 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
În NBA a fost încă o zi de meciuri, iar liderii Milwaukee Bucks și Los Angeles Lakers și-au trecut în linia de clasament încă o victorie. Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 de puncte) și LeBron James (36 de puncte) și-au purtat din nou echipele spre succes.

Cu 34 de puncte marcate, 17 recuperări și 6 pase decisive, Giannis Antetokounmpos a fost din nou cel mai bun jucător al celor de la Bucks. Reprezentația acestuia a fost urmărită de 15.424 de spectatori în Smoothie King Center din New Orleans.

Milwaukee s-a impus fără emoții cu Pelicans, iar acum a ajuns la 43 de victorii în sezonul regulat (doar 7 înfrângeri).

Într-o altă partidă a zilei din NBA, Lakers s-a impus confortabil contra celor de la San Antonio (129-102). LeBron a fost din nou liderul "galbenilor": 36 de puncte, 7 recuperări și 9 pase decisive. În Staples Center lumea și-a adus din nou aminte de Kobe Bryant. La meci au asistat 18.997 de spectatori.

S-au disputat în NBA:

New Orleans Pelicans - Milwaukee Bucks 108-120
Houston Rockets - Charlotte Hornets 125-110
Denver Nuggets - Portland Trail Blazzers 127-99
Los Angeles Lakers - San Antonio Spurs 129-102


Rezumatul partidei Pelicans vs Bucks.

Clasamentele pe Conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:


NBA, show

Giannis Antetokounmpo, ce jucător:
Rajon Rondo, în istoria celor mai buni pasatori:
LeBron James, încă un meci solid pentru Lakers:


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















183 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

Noi reguli pentru trotinetiști. Guvernul a stabilit prin OUG cum și cine poate folosi trotinetele electrice
Moțiunea de cenzură: Tensiuni, strategii, negocieri. Scenariu de blat PSD-PNL
Înscrierea la clasa pregătitoare începe pe 4 martie 2020/ Care sunt noutățile în procedura de înscriere și calendarul complet de înscriere - proiect
​Hărțile optimismului: Guvernul vede până în 2030 terminate majoritatea autostrăzilor din țară, deși în urmă cu șase ani erau promise multe din aceleași proiecte până în 2020
Orașul Detroit și-a luat numele de la Ditrău, plus alte conspirații amuzante care ne-au înseninat viața în România
Ședință maraton de Guvern: Au fost aprobate 25 de ordonanțe de urgență
​Science News: Mister în Antarctica - Fizica pe care o știu oamenii de știință nu poate explica particulele ciudate detectate
Un cartier de blocuri de 5 și 7 etaje ar putea apărea printre casele din zona protejată Vatra Luminoasă, pe terenul fostei fabrici Zefirul
Despre Cîțu, fără Cîțu, la audiere. Senatorii PNL consideră că lipsa lui e o greșeală. Testarea economică a lui Daniel Zamfir
Știrile ProTV: Ce arată necropsia femeii care a murit după 16 ore de așteptare în Spitalul Constanța. Explicațiile medicilor


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN26
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne