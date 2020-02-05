VIDEO NBA: Spectacol făcut de Giannis Antetokounmpos și LeBron James - Victorii pentru Bucks și Lakers

În NBA a fost încă o zi de meciuri, iar liderii Milwaukee Bucks și Los Angeles Lakers și-au trecut în linia de clasament încă o victorie. Giannis Antetokounmpo (34 de puncte) și LeBron James (36 de puncte) și-au purtat din nou echipele spre succes.





Cu 34 de puncte marcate, 17 recuperări și 6 pase decisive, Giannis Antetokounmpos a fost din nou cel mai bun jucător al celor de la Bucks. Reprezentația acestuia a fost urmărită de 15.424 de spectatori în Smoothie King Center din New Orleans.







Milwaukee s-a impus fără emoții cu Pelicans, iar acum a ajuns la 43 de victorii în sezonul regulat (doar 7 înfrângeri).





Într-o altă partidă a zilei din NBA, Lakers s-a impus confortabil contra celor de la San Antonio (129-102). LeBron a fost din nou liderul "galbenilor": 36 de puncte, 7 recuperări și 9 pase decisive. În Staples Center lumea și-a adus din nou aminte de Kobe Bryant. La meci au asistat 18.997 de spectatori.







S-au disputat în NBA:





New Orleans Pelicans - Milwaukee Bucks 108-120

Houston Rockets - Charlotte Hornets 125-110

Denver Nuggets - Portland Trail Blazzers 127-99

Los Angeles Lakers - San Antonio Spurs 129-102









Rezumatul partidei Pelicans vs Bucks.







Clasamentele pe Conferințe:



VEST:













EST:











Giannis Antetokounmpo, ce jucător:

\uD83E\uDD8C 34 PTS, 17 REB for Giannis \uD83E\uDD8C@Giannis_An34 and the @Bucks become the 8th team in @NBAHistory to win 43 of their first 50 games! pic.twitter.com/FrcFCWtYSd — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2020

LeBron James (36 PTS) hits 5 3-pointers in the 4th quarter to help secure the @Lakers home win.



Kyle Kuzma: 18 PTS (7-11 FGM), 12 REB

DeMar DeRozan: 28 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/fkEuT30UqY — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2020