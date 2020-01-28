Español
​VIDEO Momente emoționante la meciurile din NBA - Cum l-au omagiat jucătorii pe Kobe Bryant

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 28 ianuarie 2020, 14:02 Sport | Teamball


Omagiu pentru Kobe Bryant
Omagiu pentru Kobe Bryant
Foto: Twitter - Miami HEAT
​Partidele care s-au jucat în noaptea de luni spre marți în NBA au avut parte de momente emoționante la început. Cluburile, jucătorii și publicul i-au adus omagii lui Kobe Bryant, fostul mare baschetbalist care la murit la doar 41 de ani într-un accident de elicopter.

La Minneapolis, Minnesota Timberwolves și Sacramento Kings au început meciul cu penalizări de 8 și 24 de secunde (numerele purtate de Kobe Bryant la LA Lakers), în memoria fostului star din NBA. Aceeași inițiativă au avut-o și cei de la Bulls și San Antonio Spurs, care s-au înfruntat în United Center din Chicago.

Tot în Target Center, Andrew Wiggins (Minnesota Timberwolves) a pus mingea pe linia de aruncare liberă imediat după startul partidei. A fost locul de unde Kobe Bryant a reușit cele două lovituri care i-au permis să-l depășească pe Michael Jordan în clasamentul celor mai buni marcatori din NBA, pe 14 decembrie 2014.
Kobe Bryant și momentul în care l-a depășit pe Michael Jordan:




Luka Doncic (Dallas) și copechipierii săi au avut diverse mesaje sau numele lui Kobe Bryant pe pantofi.

La rândul lor, jucătorii de la Miami Heat au avut inscripționate pe pantofi mesaje în memoria lui Kobe Bryant.

La Detroit, cei de la Pistons și întregul lor staff au purtat la încălzire tricouri inscripționate cu numele Bryant și numerele 8 și 24 pe spate, dar și în timpul celor 24 de secunde de reculegere dinainte de meci.

Și jucătorii de la Minnesota Timberwolves au purtat tricouri pe care apăreau numerele 8 și 24.

Un moment deosebit de emoționant a avut loc la Detroit, unde Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers ), coechipierul lui Kobe Bryant în sezonul 2015-2016, a izbucnit în plâns.

Pe fațada arenei American Airlines din Miami a fost afișată o fotografie în care apăreau Kobe Bryant și Gianna, fiica sa. Înainte de debutul meciului dintre Miami Heat și Orlando Magic a fost difuzat un video în memoria celui supranumit "The Black Mamba".

Little Caesars Arena din Detroit a fost luminată în violet și galben, culorile celor de la LA Lakers, clubul unde Kobe Bryant și-a petrecut toată cariera (20 de ani).

La Salt Lake City, unde avut loc confruntarea dintre Utah Jazz și Houstons, fanii au depus flori, tricouri și au afișat diverse mesaje în fața Arenei Vivint Smart Home.

Rezultatele zilei în NBA:

Detroit Pistons - Cleveland Cavaliers 100-115
Miami Heat - Orlando Magic 113-92
Chicago Bulls - San Antonio Spurs 110-109
Minnesota Timberwolves - Sacremento Kings 129-133 (119-119)
Oklahoma City Thunder - Dallas Mavericks 97-107
Utah Jazz - Houston Rockets 117-126




