​VIDEO Momente emoționante la meciurile din NBA - Cum l-au omagiat jucătorii pe Kobe Bryant

The Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs started the game by taking an 8-second backcourt violation and 24-second shot-clock violation, respectively, in honor of Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/1EY30DVMzJ— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2020
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings started the game by taking 8-second backcourt and 24-second shot-clock violations.— NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2020
The Timberwolves placed the ball at the free-throw line, the spot where Kobe Bryant passed Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/KpP7ycCEGb
Luka Doncic (Dallas) și coechipierii săi au avut diverse mesaje sau numele lui Kobe Bryant pe pantofi.
Before tonight's game, a replay of Mason's introduction of Kobe Bryant at his final game at The Palace followed by George Blaha leading the crowd in 24 seconds of silence. pic.twitter.com/C636C91LSI— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 28, 2020
Un moment deosebit de emoționant a avut loc la Detroit, unde Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers ), coechipierul lui Kobe Bryant în sezonul 2015-2016, a izbucnit în plâns.
Former Laker Larry Nance Jr. breaks down after the Kobe tribute video \uD83D\uDE22 pic.twitter.com/fIC5nOXrQS— ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 28, 2020
Pe fațada arenei American Airlines din Miami a fost afișată o fotografie în care apăreau Kobe Bryant și Gianna, fiica sa. Înainte de debutul meciului dintre Miami Heat și Orlando Magic a fost difuzat un video în memoria celui supranumit "The Black Mamba".
Purple and gold at @LCArena_Detroit in tribute to Kobe Bryant. Those colors will shine bright again tonight. pic.twitter.com/M9kQKGvSXB— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) January 27, 2020
January 28, 2020
Rezultatele zilei în NBA:
Miami Heat - Orlando Magic 113-92
Chicago Bulls - San Antonio Spurs 110-109
Minnesota Timberwolves - Sacremento Kings 129-133 (119-119)
Oklahoma City Thunder - Dallas Mavericks 97-107
Utah Jazz - Houston Rockets 117-126