Lumea sportului, în lacrimi după moartea lui Kobe Bryant - Mesaje emoționante postate pe rețelele sociale

Nooooooooooo God please No!— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020
CJ McCollum: "Nu îmi spuneți că asta este adevărat. Nu Kobe"
Please don’t tell me this is true . Not Kobe— CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 26, 2020
. @CJMcCollum: Kobe Bryant was the player I was afraid to meet pic.twitter.com/U3fdWbFdH1— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 27, 2020
Kevin Love: "Doamne, te rog, nu. Asta nu poate fi adevărat".
Dennis Rodman: "Sunt devastat să aud vestea morții prietenului meu, Kobe Bryant. Rugăciunile mele merg spre soția sa, Vanessa, spre copii săi și spre familia Lakers".
Scottie Pippen: "Sunt șocat. Cuvintele nu pot descrie ce simt. O zi incredibil de tristă și de tragică".
Heartbroken to look back on this. Kobe and Gigi, you’re both GOATs in my eyes and I know that one-on-ones like this will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/tIUS3XQwAV— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 27, 2020
Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr— TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020
January 27, 2020
So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend\uD83D\uDC94 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020
Onorato di averti conosciuto, Campione dentro e fuori dal campo! R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ceSNfWoRRj— Francesco Totti (@Totti) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe \uD83D\uDE25 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
Rest in Peace, Mamba. pic.twitter.com/BgcDnXLCyZ— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 26, 2020
Terrible. Muy triste. Mis pensamientos y oraciones contigo y tu familia. Descansa en paz. pic.twitter.com/Z55QGUxF0o— Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND \uD83D\uDE2D\uD83C\uDDFA\uD83C\uDDF8\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFD... pic.twitter.com/kEQ99cRohO— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) January 26, 2020
Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe... que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos \uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFD\uD83D\uDDA4 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020
True leyend. Hard to believe. We will miss you, Kobe. \uD83D\uDE22\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFC0\uD83D\uDC94 pic.twitter.com/wki95dtS9Q— Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) January 26, 2020
Rest easy Legend \uD83D\uDC9B\uD83D\uDC9C pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020
My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident.— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 26, 2020
My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020
I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock.— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020
Vive la vida al máximo.— Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 26, 2020
Live life to the fullest.
RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/BV7zuevsaz
One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. RIP \uD83D\uDC94 pic.twitter.com/29R7IjexUj— Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020
Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020