Lumea sportului, în lacrimi după moartea lui Kobe Bryant - Mesaje emoționante postate pe rețelele sociale

Vestea morții lui Kobe Bryant a căzut ca un trăsnet în lumea sportului, iar reacțiile curg neîncetat pe rețelele de socializare. Foști și actuali sportivi din întreaga lume, printre care Messi, Ronaldo, Djokovic, Nadal, Gică Hagi sau Nadia Comăneci, și-au exprimat tristețea în mediul online.







Kobe Bryant, în vârstă de 41 de ani, a murit duminică, împreună cu fiica lui în vârstă de 13 ani şi alte şapte persoane, după ce elicopterul în care se aflau s-a prăbuşit în apropiere de Los Angeles.







Reacțiile personalităților din NBA:





Luka Doncic: "Nu tu! RIP mamba! Îți mulțumesc pentru tot ce ai făcut pentru lume".







Dwyane Wade: "Nu.. Dumnezeule, nu"

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

CJ McCollum: "Nu îmi spuneți că asta este adevărat. Nu Kobe"

Please don’t tell me this is true . Not Kobe — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 26, 2020 . @CJMcCollum: Kobe Bryant was the player I was afraid to meet pic.twitter.com/U3fdWbFdH1 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 27, 2020

Kevin Love: "Doamne, te rog, nu. Asta nu poate fi adevărat".



Dennis Rodman: "Sunt devastat să aud vestea morții prietenului meu, Kobe Bryant. Rugăciunile mele merg spre soția sa, Vanessa, spre copii săi și spre familia Lakers". "Nu.. Dumnezeule, nu""Nu îmi spuneți că asta este adevărat. Nu Kobe""Doamne, te rog, nu. Asta nu poate fi adevărat"."Sunt devastat să aud vestea morții prietenului meu, Kobe Bryant. Rugăciunile mele merg spre soția sa, Vanessa, spre copii săi și spre familia Lakers".



Scottie Pippen: "Sunt șocat. Cuvintele nu pot descrie ce simt. O zi incredibil de tristă și de tragică".





Heartbroken to look back on this. Kobe and Gigi, you’re both GOATs in my eyes and I know that one-on-ones like this will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/tIUS3XQwAV — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 27, 2020





Bill Russell: "Jeannine și cu mine suntem absolut șocați să auzim despre pierderea unuia dintre oamenii mei preferați și uneia dintre cele mai bune minți de baschet din istoria jocului! Inimile și rugăciunile noastre sunt cu Vanessa și fetele sale".



Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours #RIPMAMBA @NBA @espn @SLAMonline pic.twitter.com/Ll0BD6VWgr — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) January 26, 2020



Mesaje din lumea fotbalului:

Lionel Messi: "Am rămas fără cuvinte... Gândurile mele se îndreaptă către familia lui Kobe și către prietenii lui. A fost o plăcere să-l cunosc și să petrecem timp împreună. Un adevărat geniu ne-a părăsit".

















Cristiano Ronaldo: "Sunt profund întristat să aud de vestea morții lui Kobe Bryant și a fiicei lui Gianna. Kobe a fost o adevărată legendă și o sursă de inspirație pentru atât de mulți. Condoleanțele mele familiei și prietenilor și familiilor care au pierdut membri în accident".

So sad to hear the heartbreaking news of the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gianna. Kobe was a true legend and inspiration to so many. Sending my condolences to his family and friends and the families of all who lost their lives in the crash. RIP Legend\uD83D\uDC94 pic.twitter.com/qKb3oiDHxH — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 26, 2020

Francesco Totti: "Sunt onorat că te-am cunoscut. Campion pe teren și în afara lui. Odihnește-te în pace, Kobe Bryant".

Onorato di averti conosciuto, Campione dentro e fuori dal campo! R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/ceSNfWoRRj — Francesco Totti (@Totti) January 26, 2020





Iker Casillas: "Nu pot să cred. Am rămas mască. Gândurile mele se îndreaptă spre familia sa, spre prietenii săi și spre lumea baschetului și al sportului în general. Odihnește-te în pace, Kobe".





No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe \uD83D\uDE25 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020

Gerard Pique: "Odihnește-te în pace, Mamba".



Andres Iniesta: "Teribil. Foarte trist. Gândurile și rugăciunile mele sunt cu tine și cu familia ta. Odihnește-te în pace".

Terrible. Muy triste. Mis pensamientos y oraciones contigo y tu familia. Descansa en paz. pic.twitter.com/Z55QGUxF0o — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) January 26, 2020

Neymar: "Zi tristă pentru noi în sport, pentru fani și mai ales pentru prietenii si familia lui Kobe".

Dia triste pra nós dos esporte, pra nós fãs e principalmente pra família e amigos de kobe. Com suas mãos se fez lenda, obrigado por exaltar o esporte Kobe... que Deus conforte o coração de sua família e amigos \uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFFD\uD83D\uDDA4 #ripkobebryant #24 pic.twitter.com/QPjIy7Fhou — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) January 26, 2020

Luka Modric: "O adevărată legendă. Greu de crezut. Ne va fi dor de tine, Kobe".

True leyend. Hard to believe. We will miss you, Kobe. \uD83D\uDE22\uD83D\uDE4F\uD83C\uDFC0\uD83D\uDC94 pic.twitter.com/wki95dtS9Q — Luka Modrić (@lukamodric10) January 26, 2020

Gheorghe Hagi: "Cumplită veste. Unul dintre cei mai mari baschetbaliști din toate timpurile. R.I.P. Kobe Bryant".













Rest easy Legend \uD83D\uDC9B\uD83D\uDC9C pic.twitter.com/a0lWTWacKW — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) January 26, 2020





My heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of Kobe and of those who died in the terrible accident. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 26, 2020





Ce au scris jucătorii de tenis:





Novak Djokovic: "Inima mea plânge cu adevărat după știrile de azi. Kobe a fost un mare mentor și un prieten pentru mine. Tu și fiica ta veți trăi pentru totdeauna în inimile noastre. Nu există cuvinte pentru a exprima cele mai profunde simpatii față de membrii familiei Bryant."

My heart truly mourns over the news today. Kobe was a great mentor and friend to me. You and your daughter will live forever in our hearts. There are not enough words to express my deepest sympathies to the Bryants and every family suffering from this tragedy. RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/VRmgaOaITT — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 27, 2020

Rafael Nadal: "M-am trezit în această dimineață cu vestea oribilă a morții tragice a unuia dintre cei mai mari sportivi din lume. Kobe Bryant, fiica sa Gianna și alți pasageri. Condoleanțele mele către soția și familii. Sunt în stare de șoc".

I woke up this morning with the horrible news of the tragic death of one of the greatest sportsman in the world. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and other passengers. My condolences to his wife and families. I am in shock. — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 27, 2020

RIP #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/BV7zuevsaz — Garbiñe Muguruza (@GarbiMuguruza) January 26, 2020

One of the greatest sportsmen of our lifetime. RIP \uD83D\uDC94 pic.twitter.com/29R7IjexUj — Karolina Pliskova (@KaPliskova) January 26, 2020





Alte reacții după moartea lui Kobe Bryant:





Nadia Comăneci: "Este oribil și trist să văd moartea legendei, Kobe Bryant".





Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

