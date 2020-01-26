BREAKING NEWS: Presa internațională: Legendarul Kobe Bryant a murit într-un accident de elicopter

​Vestea sfârșitului de săptămână vine din SUA, acolo unde presa relatează decesul legendarului Kobe Bryant, într-un accident de elicopter. Informația a fost relatată inițial de site-ul TMZ, apoi preluată de CNN, AS, Marca sau Gazzetta dello Sport. Bryant, unul dintre cei mai buni jucători din istoria NBA, avea doar 41 de ani.

Conform, TMZ elicopterul privat al lui Bryant a căzut în Calabasas, statul California. Niciuna dintre persoanele din elicopter nu a supravieţuit, fiind confirmate cinci decese.



Bryant, care s-a retras din activitatea sportivă în aprilie 2016, după 20 de ani petrecuţi la LA Lakers, era căsătorit şi avea patru fiice: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca și Capri, ultima născută în iunie 2019.

Kobe Bryant a câştigat cinci titluri de campion NBA cu Los Angeles Lakers, trei cu numărul 8 purtat pe tricou şi două cu 24, a fost desemnat cel mai bun jucător din ligă în 2008, cel mai bun baschetbalist al finalelor din 2009 şi 2010, a fost selecţionat de 18 ori pentru All Star Game şi a fost desemnat de patru ori cel mai bun jucător din meciul vedetelor, transmite News.ro.

În urma lui Kobe rămân mii de momente de magie în tricoul celor de la Los Angeles Lakers.

Cauza accidentului este investigată de autoritățile americane.



Câteva dintre performanțele lui Bryant în baschet:





De cinci ori campion al NBA

18 prezențe în All Star Game

De două ori ales MVP al finalei NBA (2009, 2010)

De 4 ori ales MVP-ul All Star Game

De 11 ori selecționat în echipa ideală a NBA

De două ori cel mai bun marcator din NBA (2006, 2007)

A marcat 33.643 de puncte în carieră (medie de 25 pe meci)

A bifat 7.047 de recuperări (medie de 5.2 pe partidă)

Și-a trecut in CV 6.306 pase decisive (4.7 pe meci).



Pentru a-i cinsti o carieră incredibilă, Los Angeles Lakers a retras tricourile cu numerele 8 și 24, cele pe care Bryant le-a purtat la formația din Staples Center.



NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41. https://t.co/vn9yMec8M3 pic.twitter.com/2OQUxx12Fc

Imagini de la locul accidentului:



We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe \uD83D\uDE4F❤️\uD83D\uDDA4 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL