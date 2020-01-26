BREAKING NEWS: Presa internațională: Legendarul Kobe Bryant a murit într-un accident de elicopter

De cinci ori campion al NBA
18 prezențe în All Star Game
De două ori ales MVP al finalei NBA (2009, 2010)
De 4 ori ales MVP-ul All Star Game
De 11 ori selecționat în echipa ideală a NBA
De două ori cel mai bun marcator din NBA (2006, 2007)
A bifat 7.047 de recuperări (medie de 5.2 pe partidă)
Și-a trecut in CV 6.306 pase decisive (4.7 pe meci).
BREAKING: Kobe Bryant Has Died In A Helicopter Crash https://t.co/42oINV9ZUU— TMZ (@TMZ) January 26, 2020
NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, sources tell CNN. He was 41. https://t.co/vn9yMec8M3 pic.twitter.com/2OQUxx12Fc— CNN (@CNN) January 26, 2020
Kobe Bryant era un mare fan al celor de la AC Milan:
Deputies on scene with @LACOFD regarding aircraft crash. https://t.co/o2xkFluzQm pic.twitter.com/BPGfKS6nFt— LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 26, 2020
We have no words to express how shocked we are to hear of the tragic passing of one of the greatest sportsmen of all time and Rossonero fan, Kobe Bryant. All our thoughts are with the families of those affected by this tragic accident. You will forever be missed, Kobe \uD83D\uDE4F❤️\uD83D\uDDA4 pic.twitter.com/FOd365chEL— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2020