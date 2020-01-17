VIDEO NBA: Milwaukee Bucks, prea puternică pentru Boston Celtics; Clippers, victorie categorică cu Orlando Magic

Giannis Antetokounmpo a fost încă o dată cel mai bun jucător al celor de la Milwaukee Bucks, formație care a adunat încă un succes în sezonul regulat din NBA (a ajuns la 37). Cu 32 de puncte, 17 recuperări și 7 pase decisive, Giannis a pus serios umărul la victoria lui Bucks cu Boston Celtics. Într-o altă partidă a zilei, Clippers a trecut, în Staples Center, de Orlando Magic, scor 122-95.



S-au disputat în NBA:

New York Knicks - Phoenix Suns 98-121

Milwaukee Bucks - Boston Celtics 128-123

New Orleans Pelicans - Utah Jazz 138-132 (după prelungiri)

Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets 131-134 (după prelungiri)

Los Angeles Clippers - Orlando Magic 122-95



Giannis Antetokounmpo și spectacolul:



\uD83D\uDE24 @Giannis_An34 's 32 PTS, 17 REB, 7 AST guides the @Bucks to their 5th consecutive win! #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/GmQWWS8PJK

Kawhi Leonard (32 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST) puts up 30+ for the 4th straight game as the @LAClippers improve to 29-13! #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/wFZtBbafOP