VIDEO NBA: Milwaukee Bucks, prea puternică pentru Boston Celtics; Clippers, victorie categorică cu Orlando Magic

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 17 ianuarie 2020, 9:25 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo a fost încă o dată cel mai bun jucător al celor de la Milwaukee Bucks, formație care a adunat încă un succes în sezonul regulat din NBA (a ajuns la 37). Cu 32 de puncte, 17 recuperări și 7 pase decisive, Giannis a pus serios umărul la victoria lui Bucks cu Boston Celtics. Într-o altă partidă a zilei, Clippers a trecut, în Staples Center, de Orlando Magic, scor 122-95.

S-au disputat în NBA:

New York Knicks - Phoenix Suns 98-121
Milwaukee Bucks - Boston Celtics 128-123
New Orleans Pelicans - Utah Jazz 138-132 (după prelungiri)
Golden State Warriors - Denver Nuggets 131-134 (după prelungiri)
Los Angeles Clippers - Orlando Magic 122-95

Giannis Antetokounmpo și spectacolul:
Kawhi Leonard, moment perfect al sezonului în tricoul lui Clippers:


Rezumatul partidei dintre Clippers și Magic.

Clasamentele din cele două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:







