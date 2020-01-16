VIDEO ​CE Handbal (m): Victorii pentru Spania, Croația și Germania în Grupa Principală 1 (Rezultatele zilei)

Watch the Game Highlights from Spain vs. Czech Republic, 01/16/2020 pic.twitter.com/dEITPi1Ex2 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2020

Watch the Game Highlights from Croatia vs. Austria, 01/16/2020 pic.twitter.com/GKAy0hXh38 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2020

Watch the Game Highlights from Belarus vs. Germany, 01/16/2020 pic.twitter.com/JA9zoqW4Rn — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2020

Primele două clasate din fiecare grupă se califică în penultimul act al competiției.





Semifinalele vor avea loc pe 24 ianuarie, iar marea finală se va disputa pe 26 ianuarie. Toate aceste partide vor fi găzduite de Stochkolm.





În România, turneul final european poate fi urmărit pe Digisport, Telekom Sport și LookTV.





Spania este campioana en-titre a CE. Marea învingătoare din 2020 va obține biletele pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo și pentru CM 2021, în timp ce locurile 2 și 3 vor ajunge și ele direct la Mondialul de anul viitor.

vs Cehia 31-25vs Austria 27-23Belarus vs23-311. Spania (64-51) 4 puncte2. Croația (58-46) 43. Germania (57-56) 24. Austria (55-56) 25. Cehia (54-63) 06. Belarus (46-62) 0