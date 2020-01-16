Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

VIDEO ​CE Handbal (m): Victorii pentru Spania, Croația și Germania în Grupa Principală 1 (Rezultatele zilei)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Joi, 16 ianuarie 2020, 23:56 Sport | Teamball


Spania a invins Cehia la CE de handbal masculin
Spania a invins Cehia la CE de handbal masculin
Foto: Twitter - EHF Euro
​​Joi au avut loc primele partide din Grupa Principală 1 a Campionatului European de handbal masculin. Spania a învins-o pe Cehia și ocupă prima poziție, fiind urmată de Croația (care a trecut de Austria) și de Germania (victorie cu Belarus).

Rezultatele înregistrate joi:

Grupa Principală 1

Spania vs Cehia 31-25

Croația vs Austria 27-23

Belarus vs Germania 23-31

Clasament:

1. Spania (64-51) 4 puncte
2. Croația (58-46) 4
3. Germania (57-56) 2
4. Austria (55-56) 2
5. Cehia (54-63) 0
6. Belarus (46-62) 0

Primele două clasate din fiecare grupă se califică în penultimul act al competiției.

Semifinalele vor avea loc pe 24 ianuarie, iar marea finală se va disputa pe 26 ianuarie. Toate aceste partide vor fi găzduite de Stochkolm.

În România, turneul final european poate fi urmărit pe Digisport, Telekom Sport și LookTV.

Spania este campioana en-titre a CE. Marea învingătoare din 2020 va obține biletele pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo și pentru CM 2021, în timp ce locurile 2 și 3 vor ajunge și ele direct la Mondialul de anul viitor.


Citeste mai multe despre   





Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















26 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

VIDEO Tragedie în Timișoara: Patru copii au ars azi-noapte de vii, cel mai mic dintre ei avea doar câteva luni. Părinții nu erau acasă
Guvernul își asumă răspunderea pentru alegerea primarilor în două tururi. Orban: E vital ca primarii să fie aleși de jumătate plus unu din cetățeni, pentru a avea legitimitate / Care este procedura
Bâlbâiala Oficiului Național de Prevenire și Combatere a Spălării Banilor. Cum protestau online experții contabili, dar ONPCSB nu-i auzea, că era offline
Autostrăzile A3 Comarnic - Brașov și A8 Tg. Neamț - Iași - Ungheni: Procedurile de Parteneriat Public-Privat vor fi anulate. Guvernul a dezbătut joi o astfel de ordonanță
Detalii oficiale despre incidentul din rețeaua Orange: Impactul a fost la nivel național / Unii clienți nu au putut primi apeluri sau accesa rețeaua de date și voce mobilă
FOTO Imagini cu trupul unui pacient "abandonat pe scările interioare" după ce a murit la spitalul Universitar, publicate de Emanuel Ungureanu
Moise Guran, despre presă și politică în ultima ediție "România în direct": Cum a fost curtat de Ponta, Vâlcov, Cioloș / Val de laude și încurajări pentru el și partid, la Europa FM / Ce se întâmplă cu Biziday și cu emisiunea radio
Moise Guran: N-am considerat că este un conflict de interese dacă lucrez cu USR și PLUS și din toamna lui 2018 am lucrat cu ei la programele lor. Ei au venit cu idei, eu am venit cu idei
Persecuțiile contra creștinilor au crescut de cinci ori anul trecut: 9.500 de biserici și instituții asociate au fost atacate, distruse sau închise. Țările unde e cel mai greu să fii creștin
VIDEO WTA Adelaide: Simona Halep, eliminată în sferturi (4-6, 2-6 cu Aryna Sabalenka) - Recitalul ofensiv al adversarei


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN28
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne