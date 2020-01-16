VIDEO ​CE Handbal (m): Victorii pentru Spania, Croația și Germania în Grupa Principală 1 (Rezultatele zilei)

Rezultatele înregistrate joi:
Grupa Principală 1
Spania vs Cehia 31-25
Watch the Game Highlights from Spain vs. Czech Republic, 01/16/2020 pic.twitter.com/dEITPi1Ex2— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2020
Croația vs Austria 27-23
Watch the Game Highlights from Croatia vs. Austria, 01/16/2020 pic.twitter.com/GKAy0hXh38— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2020
Belarus vs Germania 23-31
Watch the Game Highlights from Belarus vs. Germany, 01/16/2020 pic.twitter.com/JA9zoqW4Rn— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 16, 2020
Clasament:
1. Spania (64-51) 4 puncte
2. Croația (58-46) 4
3. Germania (57-56) 2
4. Austria (55-56) 2
5. Cehia (54-63) 0
6. Belarus (46-62) 0