​VIDEO CE Handbal (m): Ungaria, în Grupele Principale / Danemarca, victorie cu gust amar în fața Rusiei (Rezultatele serii)

Lista echipelor calificate în grupele principale: Croația, Belarus, Austria, Cehia, Spania, Germania, Norvegia, Portugalia, Ungaria, Islanda, Slovenia, Suedia.
Rezultatele înregistrate marți:
Grupa E:
Islanda vs Ungaria 18-24
Watch the Game Highlights from Iceland vs. Hungary, 01/15/2020 pic.twitter.com/PjLQqhLcdf— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 15, 2020
Rusia vs Danemarca 28-31
.@dhf_haandbold \uD83C\uDDE9\uD83C\uDDF0 have turned this match around - and they have @mikkelhansen24 to thank. #ehfeuro2020 #dreamwinremember pic.twitter.com/S4UPSHKULj— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 15, 2020
Clasament final:
1. Ungaria (74-67) 5 puncte
2. Islanda (83-77) 4
3. Danemarca (85-83) 3
4. Rusia (76-91) 0