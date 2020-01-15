Español
​VIDEO CE Handbal (m): Ungaria, în Grupele Principale / Danemarca, victorie cu gust amar în fața Rusiei (Rezultatele serii)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Miercuri, 15 ianuarie 2020, 23:35 Sport | Teamball


Ungaria, victorie in fata Islandei
Ungaria, victorie in fata Islandei
Foto: Twitter - EHF Euro
​Ungaria a învins-o pe Islanda, în ultima zi din Grupa E și s-a calificat în Grupele Principale ale Campionatului European de handbal masculin. Tot miercuri, Danemarca a obținut o victorie de palmares în fața Rusiei.

Lista echipelor calificate în grupele principale: Croația, Belarus, Austria, Cehia, Spania, Germania, Norvegia, Portugalia, Ungaria, Islanda, Slovenia, Suedia.

Rezultatele înregistrate marți:

Grupa E:

Islanda vs Ungaria 18-24

Rusia vs Danemarca 28-31

Clasament final:

1. Ungaria (74-67) 5 puncte
2. Islanda (83-77) 4
3. Danemarca (85-83) 3
4. Rusia (76-91) 0

Primele două clasate din fiecare grupă s-au calificat în faza grupelor principale (17-22 ianuarie).

Semifinalele vor avea loc pe 24 ianuarie, iar marea finală se va disputa pe 26 ianuarie. Toate aceste partide vor fi găzduite de Stochkolm.

În România, turneul final european poate fi urmărit pe Digisport, Telekom Sport și LookTV.

Spania este campioana en-titre a CE. Marea învingătoare din 2020 va obține biletele pentru Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokyo și pentru CM 2021, în timp ce locurile 2 și 3 vor ajunge și ele direct la Mondialul de anul viitor.


