Español
English

Print
YM
E-mail
Mai mare|Mai mic
Comentarii

​VIDEO NBA: LeBron James, show - Victorie clară pentru Lakers cu Cavaliers (Rezultatele zilei)

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Marţi, 14 ianuarie 2020, 9:33 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
​Cu 31 de puncte, două recuperări și 8 pase decisive, LeBron James a fost din nou cel mai bun jucător din Staples Center, acesta reușind să o ajute decisiv pe Los Angeles Lakers să treacă de Cleveland Cavaliers (128-99). Formația californiană și-a completat linia de clasament cu încă un succes (33 de victorii și 7 înfrângeri). Meciul dintre Detroit Pistons și New Orleans Pelicans a avut nevoie de prelungiri, oaspeții câștigând până la urmă cu 117-110.

Aici poți urmări un rezumat al partidei dintre Lakers și Cavaliers.

Rezultatele zilei din NBA:

Detroit Pistons - New Orleans Pelicans 110-117 (după prelungiri)
Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers 101-95
Boston Celtics - Chicago Bulls 113-101
Minnesota Timberwolves - Oklahoma City Thunder 104-117
Portland Trail Blazers - Charlotte Hornets 115-112
Sacramento Kings - Orlando Magic 112-114
Los Angeles Lakers - Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99

Clasamentele celor două conferințe:
Sursa foto: captură soccerstand.com

VEST:



EST:



Dwight Howard, double-double:
LeBron, încă o seară magică:






Citeste doar ceea ce merita. Urmareste-ne si pe Facebook si Instagram.


















550 vizualizari


Abonare la comentarii cu RSS
Sport
Fotbal
Tenis
Roland Garros 2019
Teamball
Snooker
Motor
Extrem
Alte sporturi

ESRI

Top 10 articole cele mai ...

OPINIE. Drumul către eternitate nu se străbate în pijamale găurite​
Primarul din Tg. Mureș vrea anchetă socială obligatorie pentru cuplurile care vor să facă un copil / Florea: Țiganii sunt o problemă serioasă a României / Mă doare în fund de cei care mă fac nazist
În singurătate: Cum amintește moartea Cristinei Țopescu de cazul altor personalități găsite decedate în propriile case
VIDEO Forțele de ordine din Iran au tras cu muniție de război în protestatari. Manifestațiile continuă pentru a treia zi consecutiv
Expertiză toxicologică în cazul Cristinei Țopescu: Medicii au găsit urme de medicamente
Ce le-a răspuns Roger Federer activiștilor de mediu care l-au atacat, în frunte cu Greta Thunberg
Libertatea: Șefii USR-PLUS i-au propus lui Moise Guran să coordoneze campaniile electorale din 2020. Ce spune ziaristul
Planul PNL pentru declanșarea alegerilor anticipate. Liberalii dispuși să sacrifice alegerea primarilor în două tururi în favoarea anticipatelor
VIDEO Cristina Țopescu - ultimul interviu la TVR 1, despre Revoluția din 1989
Omul de afaceri Dragoș Săvulescu, condamnat în dosarul retrocedărilor de plaje, s-a predat autorităților din Italia


Hotnews
Despre noi:
Site
Forum
MyHotNews
Redacţie
Contact
Publicitate

Agenţii de ştiri
Reuters
France Presse
Agerpres
Parteneri Media:
Euractiv
RFI
Deutsche Welle
Parteneri:
GTS
Medlife
Tremend
Esri Romania


Siteul Hotnews.ro foloseste cookie-uri. Cookie-urile ne ajută să imbunatatim serviciile noastre. Mai multe detalii, aici.

Aici puteti modifica setarile de Cookie

hosted by
powered by
developed by

Termeni si conditii de utilizare ©Copyright 2006 - 2019 Hotnews.ro. Toate drepturile rezervate HN27
Date personale colectate de Hotnews.ro
Contactează-ne