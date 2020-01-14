​VIDEO NBA: LeBron James, show - Victorie clară pentru Lakers cu Cavaliers (Rezultatele zilei)

Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers 101-95
Boston Celtics - Chicago Bulls 113-101
Minnesota Timberwolves - Oklahoma City Thunder 104-117
Portland Trail Blazers - Charlotte Hornets 115-112
Sacramento Kings - Orlando Magic 112-114
Los Angeles Lakers - Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99
LeBron, încă o seară magică:
\uD83D\uDCAA Dwight double-double \uD83D\uDCAA@DwightHoward's 21 PTS (9-11 FGM), 15 REB helps the @Lakers earn their 9th win in a row! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/eGCwoZ3uTq— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020
LeBron James goes for 31 PTS (12-16 FGM), 8 AST and the @Lakers win their 9th straight game!— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020
Dwight Howard: 21 PTS, 15 REB
Avery Bradley: 12 PTS, 2 3PM
Alex Caruso: 10 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/6JAwBBpLDT
King takeover \uD83D\uDC51— NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020
LeBron (31 PTS) is up to 14 in the 4th quarter for the @Lakers! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/6HUw0PQS7z