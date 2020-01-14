​VIDEO NBA: LeBron James, show - Victorie clară pentru Lakers cu Cavaliers (Rezultatele zilei)

​Cu 31 de puncte, două recuperări și 8 pase decisive, LeBron James a fost din nou cel mai bun jucător din Staples Center, acesta reușind să o ajute decisiv pe Los Angeles Lakers să treacă de Cleveland Cavaliers (128-99). Formația californiană și-a completat linia de clasament cu încă un succes (33 de victorii și 7 înfrângeri). Meciul dintre Detroit Pistons și New Orleans Pelicans a avut nevoie de prelungiri, oaspeții câștigând până la urmă cu 117-110.







Rezultatele zilei din NBA:





Detroit Pistons - New Orleans Pelicans 110-117 (după prelungiri)

Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers 101-95

Boston Celtics - Chicago Bulls 113-101

Minnesota Timberwolves - Oklahoma City Thunder 104-117

Portland Trail Blazers - Charlotte Hornets 115-112

Sacramento Kings - Orlando Magic 112-114

Los Angeles Lakers - Cleveland Cavaliers 128-99







Dwight Howard, double-double:



\uD83D\uDCAA Dwight double-double \uD83D\uDCAA@DwightHoward's 21 PTS (9-11 FGM), 15 REB helps the @Lakers earn their 9th win in a row! #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/eGCwoZ3uTq — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020

LeBron James goes for 31 PTS (12-16 FGM), 8 AST and the @Lakers win their 9th straight game!



Dwight Howard: 21 PTS, 15 REB

Avery Bradley: 12 PTS, 2 3PM

Alex Caruso: 10 PTS, 6 AST pic.twitter.com/6JAwBBpLDT — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2020