​NBA: A cincea victorie pentru Philadelphia 76ers (129-128 vs Portland Trail Blazers) / Rezultatele zilei

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 3 noiembrie 2019, 10:03 Sport | Teamball


NBA, logo
NBA, logo
Foto: nba.com
Philadelphia rămâne neînvinsă în noul sezon de NBA. 76ers s-au impus la limită, 129-128, în fața celor de la Portland Trail Blazers și au adunat cinci victorii în tot atâtea meciuri jucate. În altă partidă, Milwaukee Bucks a învins campioana en-titre Toronto Raptors, scor 115-105. Au mai câștigat Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, Minnesoota Timberwolves și Charlotte Hornets.​

S-au disputat în noaptea de sâmbătă în NBA:

Detroit Pistons vs Brooklyn Nets 113-109
Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets 87-91
Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns 105-114
Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors 115-105
Washington Wizards vs Minnesota Timberwolves 109-131
Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets 87-93
Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers 128-129


