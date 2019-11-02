VIDEO Africa de Sud este noua campioană mondială la rugby (32-12 vs Anglia)

Pentru Africa de Sud, acesta este al treilea titlu mondial după cele din 1995 și 2007. Englezii rămân cu succesul din 2003.
The final whistle goes and @SpringMboks are World Champions for the third time after beating England 32-12 in the final at Rugby World Cup 2019.#ENGvRSA #RWC2019 #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/ErWmYZT83T— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019
This is what it means to win your country's third #WebbEllisCup#RWCFinal #ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/sCStOxFLRb— Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) November 2, 2019