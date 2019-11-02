Español
VIDEO Africa de Sud este noua campioană mondială la rugby (32-12 vs Anglia)

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 2 noiembrie 2019, 13:00 Sport | Teamball


Africa de Sud, campioana mondiala la rugby
Africa de Sud, campioana mondiala la rugby
Foto: Twitter - Rugby World Cup
Naţionala Africii de Sud a câştigat sâmbătă cea de-a noua ediţie a Cupei Mondiale la rugby, desfăşurată în Japonia, învingând în finală, la Yokohama, reprezentativa Angliei cu scorul de 32-12 (12-6), potrivit Agerpres.

Pentru Africa de Sud, acesta este al treilea titlu mondial după cele din 1995 și 2007. Englezii rămân cu succesul din 2003.



