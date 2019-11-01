Español
VIDEO CM Rugby: Noua Zeelandă, medaliată cu bronz (40-17 cu Țara Galilor)

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Vineri, 1 noiembrie 2019, 12:53 Sport | Teamball


Noua Zeelanda vs Tara Galilor
Noua Zeelanda vs Tara Galilor
Foto: Twitter - Rugby World Cup
Noua Zeelandă a cucerit medaliile de bronz la Campionatul Mondial de Rugby, după ce a învins-o în finala mică pe Țara Galilor, scor 40-17, la Tokyo.

Campioana ultimelor două ediții, Noua Zeelandă a fost învinsă în semifinale de Anglia, scor 19-7, în timp ce Țara Galilor a fost depășită în penultimul act de Africa de Sud, scor 19-16.

Noua Zeelandă are cele mai multe trofee câştigate la Cupa Mondială, trei (1987, 2011 și 2015). All Blacks mai au în palmares o medalie de argint (în 1995) și trei medalii de bronz (1991, 2003 și 2019).

De partea cealaltă, Țara Galilor a obținut cea mai bună performanță la Cupa Mondială în anul 1987, când a câștigat medaliile de bronz. S-a mai clasat pe locul 4 la ediția din 2011.
Jucătorii Noii Zeelande primesc medaliile de bronz:
Ce au spus cei doi antrenori:
Finala mare dintre Anglia și Africa de Sud va avea loc sâmbătă, 2 noiembrie, de la ora 11:00 (ora României).

Anglia, singura echipă din emisfera nordică devenită campioană mondială (2003), a pierdut două finale, în 1991 şi 2007. Africa de Sud se află pentru a treia oară în istorie în finala Cupei Mondiale de rugby. Precedentele două, în 1995 și 2007, au fost câștigate, ultima chiar în fața Angliei.

Finalele Cupei Mondiale:

2015 (Londra): Noua Zeelandă - Australia 34-17
2011 (Auckland): Noua Zeelandă - Franţa 8-7
2007 (Saint-Denis): Africa de Sud - Anglia 15-6
2003 (Sydney): Anglia - Australia 20-17, după prelungiri
1999 (Cardiff): Australia - Franţa 35-12
1995 (Johannesburg): Africa de Sud - Noua Zeelandă 15-12, după prelungiri
1991 (Londra): Australia - Anglia 12-6
1987 (Auckland): Noua Zeelandă - Franţa 29-9


