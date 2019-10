​CM Rugby: Africa de Sud, în finală după un meci echilibrat cu Țara Galilor, scor 19-16

South Africa are going to the final at Rugby World Cup 2019 after beating Wales 19-16 #WALvRSA #RWC2019 #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/hfNJSKLIAL

South Africa bench and management box go crazy after their side wins a penalty that secures their place in the #RWCFinal #WALvRSA #RWC2019 #WebbEllisCup pic.twitter.com/k6Kt614v3N