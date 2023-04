\uD835\uDDE2'\uD835\uDDE6\uD835\uDDE8\uD835\uDDDF\uD835\uDDDF\uD835\uDDDC\uD835\uDDE9\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDE1 \uD835\uDDD5\uD835\uDDD8\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDE7\uD835\uDDE6 \uD835\uDDE3\uD835\uDDD4\uD835\uDDE1\uD835\uDDDA \uD83D\uDE80



Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Chinese debutant Pang Junxu 10-7 to reach the last 16 of the Cazoo World Championship!



The Rocket will face the winner of Ding Junhui and Hossein Vafaei. #CazooWorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/Xbt3R5cyuz