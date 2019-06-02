​Roland Garros: Johanna Konta, Petra Martic și Marketa Vondrousova, primele jucătoare calificate în sferturi

History Book Bound \uD83D\uDCD5@JohannaKonta becomes the first British woman to reach the Roland-Garros quarter-finals since 1983 with her 6-2 6-4 win over Donna Vekic.



