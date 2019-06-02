Español
​Roland Garros: Johanna Konta, Petra Martic și Marketa Vondrousova, primele jucătoare calificate în sferturi

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 2 iunie 2019, 14:52 Sport | Roland Garros 2019


Petra Martic
Petra Martic
Foto: rolandgarros.com / twitter
Johanna Konta (Marea Britanie/26 WTA), Petra Martic (Croația/31) și Marketa Vondrousova (Cehia/38) sunt primele jucătoare calificate în sferturile Grand Slam-ului de la Paris, după ce au trecut de Donna Vekic, Kaia Kanepi, respectiv Anastasija Sevastova.

Konta a învins-o pe Vekic (Croația/24 WTA) după o oră și 13 minute de joc. A fost 6-2, 6-4 pentru britanică, aceasta urmând să se întâlnească în turul următor cu învingătoarea partidei dintre Sloane Stephens (favorită nr. 7) și Garbine Muguruza (19). După 36 de ani, o jucătoare din Marea Britanie se califică în sferturile competiției (Jo Durie ajungea în 1983 până în semifinale).


Petra Martic s-a impus cu 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, după două ore și 12 minute de joc în fața jucătoarei clasate pe locul 88 WTA, Kaia Kanepi (Estonia).Croata a reușit pentru prima oară să se califice în sferturile unui turneu de Grand Slam, după ce a pierdut de patru ori în optimi.


Vondrousova a avut nevoie de doar 59 de minute pentru a o învinge pe Sevastova (Letonia/12 WTA) cu 6-2, 6-0. Cu această ocazie, cehoaica a realizat, de asemenea, cea mai bună performanță a sa în competițiile de Grand Slam (anul trecut ajunsese în optimi la US Open).


Martic și Vondrousova se vor duela pentru un loc în semifinale. Croata a câștigat toate întâlnirile directe, patru la număr.


Citeste mai multe despre   




















