​FOTO VIDEO "Umanizarea" lui Darren Cahill - Reacțiile australianului în timpul finalei de la Roland Garros

de Diana Ene     HotNews.ro
Sâmbătă, 9 iunie 2018, 20:57 Sport | Roland Garros 2018


Darren Cahill, la finala Roland Garros
Foto: Twitter
Foto: Twitter
​Darren Cahill nu obișnuiește să se manifeste în niciun fel la meciurile Simonei Halep, antrenorul australian afișând de fiecare dată o privire extrem de calmă și serioasă. Finala de la Roland Garros l-a făcut însă pe Cahill să trăiască la intensitate maximă, reacționând după reușitele elevei sale.

După victoria Simonei, Darren Cahill a fluturat chiar și un steag al României, alături de ceilalţi membri ai echipei. "Îl văd acolo pe Darren cu un steag al României. Mulţumesc, Darren!", a spus Simona, cu zâmbetul pe buze, la discursul de la festivitatea de premiere.

"Se spune că destinația e mai frumoasă dacă drumul e plin de obstacole. Într-un final ajungi acolo unde ți-ai propus și Simona asta a făcut azi. E un moment magic pentru ea. A mers pe calea mai dificilă, în fața unei adversare grozave și sunt extrem de mândru de ea", a declarat Darren Cahill, potrivit gsp.ro.

Simona Halep a câștigat primul său trofeu de Grand Slam după o revenire superbă în finala de la Roland Garros cu Sloane Stephens. Românca a fost condusă cu 6-3, 2-0, dar a luptat eroic și a întors soarta partidei. A fost 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 pentru Halep, care a devenit a doua jucătoare română care câștigă un Grand Slam, după Viriginia Ruzici, care a reușit această performanță  în 1978, tot la Roland Garros.

Vezi mai jos câteva din reacțiile lui Darren Cahill în timpul finalei de la Roland Garros:

Reacția lui Darren Cahill imediat după încheierea partidei:


