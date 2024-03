Guess who's baaaaaaaaaack! \uD83D\uDD25



The best motorsport on earth! \uD83D\uDE0E #MotoGP returns in Lusail for the biggest season ever! \uD83D\uDCAF #QatarGP \uD83C\uDDF6\uD83C\uDDE6 pic.twitter.com/mQ5ni69mxc