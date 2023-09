\uD83C\uDDEE\uD83C\uDDF9 Turns out Carlos defence mood didn’t stop after the race \uD83E\uDDB8\uD83C\uDFFB‍♂️

Italian press reports the smooth operator got his 500k euro Richard Mille watch stolen… and chased after the thieves with Rupert’s help \uD83E\uDEE8#CarlosSainz | #ItalianGP



pic.twitter.com/wvmrdgr1Ab