Outstanding rides from these two today \uD83D\uDC4F To Valencia we go! #MalaysianGP \uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDFE | #TheDecider pic.twitter.com/1Hn2VxruEV

The #MotoGP World Championship will go down to the final day! \uD83D\uDD25



With a 23 point lead, it’s going to take something very special from @FabioQ20 to stop @PeccoBagnaia, but it’s not impossible! ⚔️#TheDecider | #MalaysianGP \uD83C\uDDF2\uD83C\uDDFE pic.twitter.com/2z0WNuYQqI