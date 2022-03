We stand with the people from Ukraine for peace and freedom. Please NO WAR. #StandWithUkraine #racingunited #GPDA @F1 pic.twitter.com/43Dozi0A8Z

#F1: Lewis Hamilton: “My heart is with the courageous people of Ukraine who are standing firmly with their values of freedom and peace. I'm certain I'm not alone in feeling like our day to day feels heavier, and sometimes trivial, knowing this crisis is happening in our world.”