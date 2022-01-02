Raliul Dakar 2022: Daniel Sanders a câștigat prima etapă / Emanuel Gyenes, locul 88

Stage 1 \uD83C\uDFC1 23rd

Ha’il ➡️ Ha’il

Today was a bit of a rough one, had a note in my navigation that didn’t add up so I ended up getting lost for about 45 mins, not the best way to start the Rally… but it’s only early days. Keep the head down and keep at it!#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/Y5qaNvf9em