Raliul Dakar 2022: Daniel Sanders a câștigat prima etapă / Emanuel Gyenes, locul 88

de Silviu Dumitru     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 2 ianuarie 2022, 15:30 Sport | Motor


Emanuel Gyenes
Emanuel Gyenes
Foto: Emanuel Gyenes - Mani / Facebook
Australianul Daniel Sanders (KTM) a câştigat, duminică, prima etapă a Raliului raid Dakar 2022, la categoria moto, disputată pe un traseu de 334 km în bucla de la Ha'il din Arabia Saudită, în timp ce pilotul român Emanuel Gyenes (KTM) a fost al 88-lea.

Sanders, învingător şi în prologul de sâmbătă, a trecut primul linia de sosire cu timpul de 3h43min10sec, urmat de chilianul Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) la 2min07sec şi de austriacul Matthias Walkner (KTM) la 8min31sec. Gyenes a terminat cursa la 2h19min05sec de învingător.

În clasamentul general, Sanders este urmat de Quintanilla la 3min07sec şi de Walkner la 11min06sec. Emanuel Gyenes ocupă locul 83 la 2h35min35sec de lider, informează Agerpres.








