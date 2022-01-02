Raliul Dakar 2022: Daniel Sanders a câștigat prima etapă / Emanuel Gyenes, locul 88

Sanders, învingător şi în prologul de sâmbătă, a trecut primul linia de sosire cu timpul de 3h43min10sec, urmat de chilianul Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) la 2min07sec şi de austriacul Matthias Walkner (KTM) la 8min31sec. Gyenes a terminat cursa la 2h19min05sec de învingător.
Stage 1B - \uD83C\uDFCD— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 2, 2022
\uD83E\uDD47 Daniel Sanders
\uD83E\uDD48 Pablo Quintanilla
\uD83E\uDD49 Matthias Walkner
All the results \uD83D\uDC49 https://t.co/VWALrQ0INa#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/sAc5ehoH2n
Stage 1 \uD83C\uDFC1 23rd— Toby Price (@tobyprice87) January 2, 2022
Ha’il ➡️ Ha’il
Today was a bit of a rough one, had a note in my navigation that didn’t add up so I ended up getting lost for about 45 mins, not the best way to start the Rally… but it’s only early days. Keep the head down and keep at it!#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/Y5qaNvf9em
Mmm, I think we're going round in circles...#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/a4qXjA5Klc— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 2, 2022
\uD83C\uDFCD Fury road! \uD83C\uDFDC#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/a7Fe2QK2Be— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 2, 2022
\uD83C\uDFCD Sand. Sand everywhere. \uD83E\uDD75#Dakar2022 pic.twitter.com/JyndNx3JL8— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 2, 2022