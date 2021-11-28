Doliu în Formula 1: A murit Frank Williams

Echipa Williams Racing a anunțat pe contul personal de Twitter moartea lui Frank Williams, fondatorul teamului britanic și unul dintre cele mai importante personaje din istoria Formulei 1.

Frank Williams avea 79 de ani. Britanicul a rămas imobilizat într-un scaun cu rotile după un accident suferit în anul 1986.



A fost membru al consiliului de administrație al echipei pe care a fondat-o în 1977. A cedat conducerea Williams în 2012, atunci când proprietar a devenit fondul american de investiții Dorilton Capital.



De-a lungul participărilor în Formula 1, Williams a câștigat nouă titluri la constructori (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997), iar ultimul mare succes a venit în 1997, atunci când campion mondial a ieșit Jacques Villeneuve.



De asemenea, Williams a cucerit și de 7 ori titlul mondial al piloților, dominând Formula 1 în anii '80 și '90.



It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.

We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams



His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1



To know him was an inspiration and privilege



He will be deeply, deeply missed pic.twitter.com/48JhruQpLK