Doliu în Formula 1: A murit Frank Williams

de A.I.     HotNews.ro
Duminică, 28 noiembrie 2021, 17:04 Sport | Motor


Frank Williams
Frank Williams
Foto: David Davies / PA Images / Profimedia
Echipa Williams Racing a anunțat pe contul personal de Twitter moartea lui Frank Williams, fondatorul teamului britanic și unul dintre cele mai importante personaje din istoria Formulei 1.

Frank Williams avea 79 de ani. Britanicul a rămas imobilizat într-un scaun cu rotile după un accident suferit în anul 1986.

A fost membru al consiliului de administrație al echipei pe care a fondat-o în 1977. A cedat conducerea Williams în 2012, atunci când proprietar a devenit fondul american de investiții Dorilton Capital.

De-a lungul participărilor în Formula 1, Williams a câștigat nouă titluri la constructori (1980, 1981, 1986, 1987, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997), iar ultimul mare succes a venit în 1997, atunci când campion mondial a ieșit Jacques Villeneuve.

De asemenea, Williams a cucerit și de 7 ori titlul mondial al piloților, dominând Formula 1 în anii '80 și '90.








