Doliu în Formula 1: A murit Frank Williams

A fost membru al consiliului de administrație al echipei pe care a fondat-o în 1977. A cedat conducerea Williams în 2012, atunci când proprietar a devenit fondul american de investiții Dorilton Capital.
It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 28, 2021
We are filled with the most immense and deep sadness at the passing of Sir Frank Williams— Formula 1 (@F1) November 28, 2021
His was a life driven by passion for motorsport; his legacy is immeasurable, and will be forever part of F1
To know him was an inspiration and privilege
