Formula 1: Max Verstappen (RedBull) a câștigat Marele Premiu al Olandei

The party has started in The Netherlands
Învingătorii curselor de până acum:
TOP 10 FINISHERS
1 VER
2 HAM
3 BOT
4 GAS
5 LEC
6 ALO
7 SAI
8 PER
9 OCO
10 NOR
Bahrain - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Emilia Romagna - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Portimao - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Montmelo - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Monte Carlo - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Baku - Sergio Perez (RedBull)
Le Castellet - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Spielberg - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Spielberg - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Silverstone - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Hungaroring - Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
Belgia - Max Verstappen (RedBull)
Olanda - Max Verstappen (RedBull)